King of Bullfighters Morante de la Puebla Survives Brutal Goring in Seville

Celebrated matador Morante de la Puebla is undergoing complex surgery and recovery after a severe rectal injury caused by a bull during a performance at the Maestranza arena.

The world of professional bullfighting remains in a state of shock following a terrifying incident involving Morante de la Puebla, a figure widely celebrated as the King of bullfighters. During a high-stakes performance at the legendary Maestranza arena in Seville this past Sunday, the seasoned matador suffered a brutal goring that has left him hospitalized and undergoing intensive medical care.

The incident occurred during a particularly tense moment in the ring, as the animal had positioned itself in a treacherous sector of the arena, complicating the matador's usual rhythmic approach. As Morante attempted a high-risk maneuver to dominate the bull, he failed to elevate his arms in the necessary timeframe, leaving his lower body dangerously exposed. The bull, ignoring the rhythmic sweep of the muleta, charged with immense force and caught the matador, driving a horn deep into his hip area and resulting in a severe perforation of the rectum. Recounting the harrowing experience from his bed at the Viamed Hospital, Morante described the sensation as the most excruciating pain he has endured throughout his storied career. He spoke candidly about the immediate terror that set in as he felt the bull searching for a vital strike. The matador admitted that his initial fear was compounded by the assumption that he had suffered a massive hemorrhage, leading to a frantic arrival at the infirmary. However, once he realized the external bleeding was contained, a wave of relief washed over him despite the persistent internal agony. Medical reports have since confirmed the complexity of the injuries. Dr. Octavio Mulet, the lead surgeon who oversaw the emergency procedure, noted that the location of the wound required delicate reconstructive work, particularly concerning the sphincter muscles and the rectal wall, which were significantly damaged by the animal's horn. The recovery process for the King of bullfighters is expected to be lengthy and arduous. Morante has been placed on a strict intravenous treatment regimen, which includes a total prohibition on solid food for several days to allow the internal tissues to heal without risk of further infection or trauma. Doctors are currently preparing for the insertion of a central line for parenteral nutrition, a method that will deliver essential nutrients directly into his bloodstream via a catheter to a larger vein. Despite the physical toll, those close to the matador describe him as remaining remarkably composed, greeting his visitors with a tired but appreciative smile. While he faces at least another week of clinical supervision, the broader bullfighting community continues to monitor his progress closely, reflecting on the thin line between artistic brilliance and the deadly reality that professionals like Morante face every time they step into the arena to confront the power of the bull





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