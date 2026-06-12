King's Birthday Honours List 2024: Julia Donaldson, Peter James, and Others Recognized

The King's Birthday Honours List honors notable figures from South East England, including Dame Julia Donaldson, OBE Peter James, and MBEs for Gary Street, Carl Scott, Stefania Passamonte, and others for their services in various fields.

The King's Birthday Honours List has recognized several notable individuals from South East England, celebrating their contributions to various fields including literature, sports, music, youth protection, and animal welfare.

Among the honorees are Julia Donaldson, author of the beloved children's book 'The Gruffalo', who has been awarded a damehood, and Peter James, writer of the Roy Grace crime series, who has been appointed an OBE. Their recognition highlights the diverse talents and community service present in the region. Donaldson, from Horsham in West Sussex, is known for her rhyming stories that have captivated children worldwide. Her damehood acknowledges her lifetime contribution to literature and literacy.

James, based in Pulborough, has been honored for his services to literature and charity, particularly for his support of local book festivals and literacy initiatives. The list also includes Gary Street, former head coach of England's women's rugby team, who led the team to a historic Rugby World Cup victory in 2014. Street, who now communicates with limited speech after suffering a stroke in 2023, expressed his joy and emotion through his wife Helen.

He continues to promote rugby across Europe through his involvement with a task force focused on popularizing the sport in non-traditional countries. Helen Street noted the growth of women's rugby since 2014, with professional contracts now available for players, a testament to the foundation laid by her husband and his colleagues. Stefania Passamonte, a concert pianist from Faversham, Kent, has been appointed an MBE for her services to music and gender equality.

As a voting member of the Recording Academy for the Grammy Awards, she uses her platform to advocate for women in the industry. She founded the London Performing Academy of Music, the London Piano Masters Music Academy, the Climate Opera House, and record label Master Chords Records. Reflecting on her recognition, she said she cried when she learned of the honor and described it as beyond any dream she had imagined growing up in Italy.

Carl Scott, from St Leonards in East Sussex, received an MBE for his work in protecting young people after spending time in prison following the death of his best friend from a stabbing. He has since become a youth coach and launched a campaign to install bleed-control cabinets across London and Sussex, with over 300 now installed. Scott said he was shocked by the award but emphasized that it reflects the support he has received from others.

Other recipients include David Bowles from Mole Valley, head of campaigns at the RSPCA, who was appointed an OBE for animal welfare; Sarah Chimbwandira, CEO of Surrey Wildlife Trust, who received an MBE for environmental services; and Tim Hall, chair of Surrey County Council, also awarded an MBE for public service. In Sussex, Chichester District Council chair Clare Apel was honored for voluntary sector and Holocaust education work, while Newhaven's Phillip Corsi and Bexhill's Richard Rowsell were recognized for maritime safety.

In Kent, police officers Ian Drysdale and Kyle Gordon were awarded MBEs for policing, and former England and Wales Cricket Board president Ian Lovett received an MBE for cricket and charity. These honorees represent the wide-ranging impact of individuals in the South East, from arts and sports to community safety and environmental stewardship





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