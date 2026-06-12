King's Birthday Honours recognises sporting legends, TV stars and community champions from North West England

The King's Birthday Honours list celebrates individuals from Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Lancashire for their contributions across sports, entertainment, charity, policing and education. Notable recipients include rugby league's Sir Kevin Sinfield, actress Lisa Riley, footballer Lou Macari, entrepreneur Dave Fishwick, Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods and academic Anjum Malik.

A host of sporting icons, television stars and community champions from Greater Manchester , Cheshire and Lancashire have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.

The annual list celebrates hundreds of people across the UK for their contribution to public life, from sport and entertainment through to health, education, policing and charity, with many honoured for decades of service to their communities. This year's list includes figures from some of the biggest sports and entertainment names alongside local volunteers, public servants and campaigners whose work has made a lasting impact across the North West.

They are joined by senior leaders in the NHS and education, as well as those recognised for services to business, culture and community. Among the most prominent awardees is rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield, who has been knighted in recognition of his fundraising efforts and work supporting motor neurone disease (MND) research and families affected by the condition.

The former Leeds Rhinos captain's fundraising has raised more than £11 million since being inspired by his friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow's battle against the disease in 2020.

"My playing career was everything I could ever have dreamed of as a young man but the last seven years have given me so much inspiration," said Sir Kevin. "The MND community are the very best of us and it has been my privilege to support them and put their battle on the stage it needs. " Other high-profile names recognised include actress Lisa Riley, who receives an MBE for services to drama and charity.

The Emmerdale star said "humbled is an absolute understatement" about receiving the honour, describing it as the best possible present ahead of her 50th birthday. She has also been recognised for her work supporting charities including Breast Cancer Now, Maggie's, SANE and Sue Ryder following the death of her mother from cancer. Lisa Riley said: "These charities since losing my beloved Mum Cath to Cancer, have helped me at times of grief, when I personally needed them the most.

So, giving back was the least I could do. I made that promise to my Mum before she died: I told her I would help as many families as possible, as we are all in this together, and we understand.

" Former Manchester United and Scotland striker Lou Macari has also been made an MBE in recognition of both his football career and his work tackling homelessness through the Macari Foundation in Stoke-on-Trent. He said the charity began after he stopped to speak to six homeless people sheltering in a doorway on a cold winter's night.

"I had no idea where it was going to go from there," he said. "Hopefully this honour will help increase awareness because although we are still trying and having some success, none of us have found a way to get rid of the problem.

" Meanwhile, Burnley entrepreneur Dave Fishwick, whose life story inspired the Netflix film 'Bank of Dave', has been made an OBE for services to finance, business and charity. Mr Fishwick said: "It's just wonderful that His Majesty the King has spent some time looking at what we've been doing and seen fit to award us an OBE. It's just unbelievable.

And from a lad from Burnley, who set off with absolutely no qualifications whatsoever - I left school at 16, absolutely useless.

" Prominent regional figures whose work spans healthcare, policing, education and community activism have also been honoured. Among them is Terry Woods, Deputy Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, who has been an officer for 30 years and has now been awarded a CBE. He is the UK's most experienced Deputy Chief Constable and the National Police Chiefs Council's lead for Police Driving.

GMP said his work has contributed to public safety and provided more recognition and legal protections for police officers for the risk they are willing to take whilst protecting the public when driving in response to an emergency.

"I am extremely humbled and proud to be receiving an honour from HM the King. I would particularly like to thank my wife and family who have supported me over many years, making countless sacrifices, as is the case for so many Police families," Terry Woods said.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the thousands of Greater Manchester Police officers and staff who work tirelessly around the clock to keep the public safe, all of which have my deepest respect and recognition for their constant dedication and sacrifice. " Also recognised is Manchester Metropolitan University lecturer Anjum Malik, who reflected on a lifelong commitment to storytelling and inclusion, saying she is "deeply honoured and humbled" to be recognised.

Before becoming a writer and lecturer, she joined West Yorkshire Metropolitan Police Force at nineteen as its first British Pakistani female police officer, later working as an interpreter and adviser with police forces, courts, immigration services and community organisations across the UK





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King's Birthday Honours North West England Sports Entertainment Charity Policing Education Kevin Sinfield Lisa Riley Lou Macari Dave Fishwick Terry Woods Anjum Malik MBE OBE CBE Knighthood Greater Manchester Cheshire Lancashire

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