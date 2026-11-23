A new Netflix documentary, The Trust, marks the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust and features an unlikely friendship between King Charles III and Sir Idris Elba. It will be available to stream from Boxing Day.

A new Netflix documentary, The Trust, will be available to stream from Boxing Day and marks the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust. The 75-minute film features an unlikely and moving friendship between King Charles III and Sir Idris Elba.

In the documentary, the King tells Sir Idris he is proud of him. In a trailer released on Monday, Charles told the Luther star: I'm very proud of you anyway, you know that. The actor, 54, is also filmed introducing Charles to his mother. Charles told her: It's a great joy to have your son around before posing for a picture with her.

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Idris Elba Reveals Early King Trust Grant

The film explores how a grant from the monarch's charity allowed a then-teenage Sir Idris to chase his acting career. Hackney-born Sir Idris received a grant from the Trust as a teenager that helped him join the National Youth Music Theatre when his family could not afford the fees. He was knighted by the King in June this year. The documentary was filmed over the course of one year.

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It follows three young people who are currently pursuing their dreams with the trust's support. It also offers an intimate and insightful portrait of the friendship between the King and Sir Idris, who are shown chatting and walking through the gardens at Balmoral before sitting down for a fireside heart-to-heart. In a voiceover which opens the trailer, Sir Idris said: There is a world where my life would play out in an entirely different way from this.

Can't exactly remember how it all came together but I do know this guy, the King, helped shape it. The King's Trust is where it all begins. Further on in the video he added: There is something magical that happens when you add a touch of focus and possibility to people's lives.

Royal Roundtable Discusses Trust Impact

He joined a roundtable of other people helped by the trust, as they shared stories on how grants allowed them to open their first salon or to become the first person of black African heritage to be elected mayor of any major European city. Sir Idris also says: Around the world, millions are still waiting for that one door to open.

This documentary is about shining a light on what's possible when it does and why the work of The King's Trust is so important. Inside the castle, the King turns to the star, pats him fondly and tells him: Well I am very proud of you anyway. You know that. It's what it's all about.

Charles also says: That's why The King's Trust is needed. Whatever age we live in. Seeing people that we've helped. That's what's been so wonderful.

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What I hoped it would be is an investment in people's lives. In another filmed conversation, Sir Idris remarked how things change but not really. The King's Trust supports young people aged from 11 to 30 to better their lives by developing confidence and the skills needed for work and education through courses and mentoring. It also offers grants towards tuition fees and even starting their own business.

King's Trust Half Century Milestone

Originally founded as The Prince's Trust in 1976, it has grown into one of the biggest youth opportunity charities in the world, supporting more than one million young people into work, training and education over the past half century. A royal source added: It feels very timely. Although the Trust was set up 50 years ago, seldom has it been more relevant.

It's also a wonderful portrait of two men from very different backgrounds who have got to know each other through the Trust. Fundamentally in its heart the documentary is about transformation in all the best ways of a Christmas feelgood movie. It shows how young people can be uplifted when somebody or, in this case, some organisation, gives them the self-confidence and hope to find their own potential.

It's also the most the King has been seen on camera since the change of reign. Those involved in its production have described it as incredibly moving. Earlier this year, King Charles III met Idris Elba during a visit to Nelson's Dockyard, a historic naval base established in 1725 in Saint Paul, Antigua. The documentary, filmed over the course of one year, also follows three young people who are currently pursuing their dreams with the trust's support.