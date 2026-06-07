Kingston Council apologises for sexist language in e‑bike equality report

A draft equality impact assessment for an e‑bike hire scheme contained language that suggested women should stay "nice" while performing traditional domestic duties, prompting public outrage and a council apology.

Kingston Borough Council has been forced to issue a public apology after an equality impact assessment for a proposed e‑bike hire scheme included language that many residents described as overtly sexist.

The original draft of the report suggested that e‑bikes could help women "stay looking nice" while they fulfilled their "traditional domestic responsibilities" such as shopping and carrying goods. The phrasing sparked outrage on social media, with local citizens denouncing the council's outdated view of gender roles and demanding an immediate correction.





The controversy began when the council's draft assessment, which was intended to evaluate the potential benefits of e‑bike provision for active travel, stated that the vehicles "may increase women's access to cycling and physical activity by making it easier for women to meet their traditional domestic responsibilities, as well as stay looking 'nice' on a bike.

" Critics quickly highlighted that the wording reinforced stereotypical expectations of women and ignored the broader aim of promoting sustainable transport for all residents. One Facebook user summed up the sentiment, writing, "Kingston council e‑bike sexist horror - weep, women of Kingston, weep!

" The backlash prompted the council to review the document and to acknowledge that the excerpt had been taken verbatim from a peer‑reviewed academic paper without proper context or attribution.



In response, council officials posted a formal apology on their website, describing the original language as "outdated and inappropriate" and confirming that a revised version of the assessment had been produced.

The new draft removes references to women's appearance and domestic duties, instead emphasizing how e‑bikes can expand active travel opportunities for the entire population, including those with caring responsibilities. It reads, "E‑bikes may increase active travel amongst women as well as the wider population by enabling the carrying of goods, facilitating shopping trips, and allowing more complex trip‑chaining for people with caring responsibilities.

" The updated report also highlights the role of e‑bikes in challenging sexism within the cycling industry, noting that they can make bike retail and repair environments more inclusive, influence bike design and marketing away from gendered stereotypes, and boost confidence among women riders. Nonetheless, some community members argued that even the amended wording continued to frame women primarily in relation to caregiving roles rather than presenting an evidence‑based, gender‑neutral analysis.

The council explained that the problematic quote had been included because it was part of research used to inform the assessment, but admitted that presenting it in isolation without proper framing was a mistake. The Daily Mail reached out to Kingston Council for further comment, but the council's statement underscored its commitment to revising internal processes to prevent similar oversights in future equality assessments.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about how local authorities address gender equity in transport planning and the importance of careful language use in public policy documents





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