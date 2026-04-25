Kingston Lacy Leak Mystery Solved: Design Flaw by Houses of Parliament Architect Revealed

A 190-year-old leak at Kingston Lacy house has finally been traced to a design flaw in the cupola windows, created by Sir Charles Barry, the architect of the Houses of Parliament. The reversed glazing allowed water to seep in, causing extensive damage. The National Trust is undertaking a phased repair project to fix the issue and prevent future decay.

For nearly two centuries, Kingston Lacy house, a magnificent country mansion, has been troubled by a persistent and perplexing leak. Despite countless investigations and reports from numerous experts, the source of the moisture intrusion remained elusive, causing ongoing damage and requiring consistent maintenance.

Now, after years of dedicated research, the National Trust team responsible for the preservation of this Grade I-listed property has finally uncovered the root cause: a fundamental design flaw introduced by the celebrated architect, Sir Charles Barry. Barry, renowned for his iconic work on the Houses of Parliament, was tasked with designing a new cupola for the 17th-century house in 1835.

However, his design incorporated a seemingly aesthetic choice that ultimately proved detrimental to the building's structural integrity. He specified that the windows of the dome-shaped cupola be glazed 'inside out'. The reasoning behind this unusual decision, according to the National Trust, likely stemmed from a desire to enhance the visual appeal of the cupola for visitors to the Dorset estate.

By positioning the protective putty on the interior side of the glass rather than the exterior, Barry inadvertently created a pathway for moisture to penetrate the window frames. This seemingly minor alteration had significant long-term consequences. The reversed glazing allowed water to easily seep into the timber window frames, leading to rot, deterioration of the paintwork, and a continuous need for repairs. Historical records demonstrate that the Bankes family, previous owners of Kingston Lacy, undertook repair work on the cupola.

Since the National Trust assumed stewardship in 1981, they have also implemented several repair campaigns, all addressing the symptoms of the leak without fully resolving the underlying issue. The team’s recent breakthrough, pinpointing the reversed glazing as the primary culprit, marks a turning point in the preservation efforts. The discovery highlights the importance of understanding not only the materials and construction techniques of historic buildings but also the intentions and potential unintended consequences of original designs.

The current repair project will be executed in phases over the next year, focusing on rectifying the glazing error and addressing related issues. The team will carefully remove and re-glaze the cupola windows, ensuring the putty is correctly positioned on the exterior to provide effective weather protection.

In addition to the window repairs, the project will also encompass a thorough investigation and remediation of defects in the leadwork surrounding the base of the cupola. This leadwork has also been identified as a source of water ingress, contributing to the ongoing cycle of decay. A National Trust spokesperson emphasized the significance of this comprehensive approach, stating that detailed surveys, long-term monitoring, and in-depth historical research have provided a clear understanding of the leak’s causes, enabling a definitive solution.

The aim is not merely to treat the symptoms repeatedly but to break the cycle of deterioration and safeguard the future of this architectural treasure. This project represents a significant investment in the long-term preservation of Kingston Lacy, ensuring that future generations can appreciate its beauty and historical significance. The meticulous approach taken by the National Trust demonstrates a commitment to both preserving the original fabric of the building and addressing the challenges posed by its unique history and design





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Kingston Lacy National Trust Sir Charles Barry Architectural Flaw Historic Building Cupola Leak Conservation Dorset

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