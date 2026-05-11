Kirk Norcross' emotional tribute to his late father Mick

Kirk Norcross paid tribute to his late father Mick on what would have been his 63rd birthday, sharing a photo and expressing his love and pride in his father. He also spoke about his own struggles with addiction and the impact of his father's death on his life.

Kirk Norcross paid tribute to his late father Mick on Monday on what would have been his 63rd birthday. His father Mick Norcross was found dead at his home on January 21, 2021 after tragically dying by suicide at the age of 57.

Sharing a photo to his Instagram Story, Kirk looked back on a fond memory of Mick of him sat in the sun with a pint. He wrote: 'Happy birthday Dad. Gone but never forgotten.

' Speaking in a clip, Kirk added: 'It's my dad's birthday today so I'm always going to make sure his name lives on. Happy birthday Mick, the king of all kings.

'But, I'm looking at everyone's Instagrams and it's so negative nowadays. I go online for a little pick me up. I have a little laugh and a giggle.

' Kirk continued: 'So... if I can bring some positivity, if you are watching this video, you are lucky to have eyes.

'If you are listening you are blessed to have ears. We are up, we are alive, we are healthy, we are living. You have got to count your blessings. I love you all, keep fighting, keep smiling.

' Speaking about the traumatising ordeal previously, Kirk revealed that he called a drug dealer just moments after finding his late father's body. The TV star recalled how the incident threw him into a 'massive relapse' back into his drug addiction, but is now proudly sober. Speaking to Daniel O'Reilly, who also goes by Dapper Laughs, on his podcast 'Menace to Sobriety', Kirk said: 'At the funeral I made sure I was sober.

'I tell you this is how bad my addiction was, I was months and months sober before my dad died. 'My dad killed himself, and I found my father - The minute I said goodbye to my dad, straight away that addiction come in. 'I give him a cuddle and kiss and say goodbye, run out the house and rang the drug dealer.

' Speaking about the traumatising ordeal previously, Kirk revealed that he called a drug dealer just moments after finding his late father's body. He continued: 'That is the only thing that could have stopped me wanting to kill myself. I went on a big relapse.

'You know what I don't want no-one to kill themselves but I respect my father's decision for what he had done - my father is very planned and calculated. 'It was weird because the day my dad died I became a man, I really did.

It sounds horrible but this would have had to have happened for me to become a man, but I'm upset that my dad didn't get to see me become the man that I am today but that is due to my dad going, you know.

' Touching on Kirk getting emotional, Daniel said of his tears: 'I honestly think mate that they are tears of joy for yourself. ' Kirk added: 'Honestly I'm so proud of myself, I'm so proud. I've got a daughter and a son, unfortunately I don't get to see my daughter but hopefully when she's older she'll come and find me, I'm ready to be a dad to her whenever, and I've got a son who's my world.

'I've moved out of Essex, my son lives about an hour away from Essex. I don't know anyone where I've moved, I've moved to Norfolk, not where my son is but about 15 minutes from my son, just to be with him as much as I can.

'What you leave behind is just pure upset and a lot of questions. No one's ever gonna get the answers for them questions because you're not there to answer them.

'If you tell people what you're going through they might not be able to help you but they can hold your hand during that time. 'I do get why people want to commit suicide, and you know I've tried it since my father died, you know on myself, I don't know if it was a botched attempt but lucky enough I'm still here.

'There is help, and I know it's f*****g hard and that but there's help for someone to just be with you and sit with you while you're going through these bad things. 'The reason why I tried to do it this year is because I felt like I had no one, I was on my own, I was sitting in my house on my own for days and days and days and there was no one there - I genuinely thought that no one would miss me when I go.

'Once I changed my life and got my new house, I realised things are going good. I understand why people think about suicide, but I guarantee that when you split up with your first girlfriend you thought you were never gonna find another girlfriend.

'When you lost your first job, you never thought you'd find another job. When you run out of money, you thought you'd never get money again. But we've all got it back.





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