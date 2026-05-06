Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer Reflect on 25 Years of Property Success

The Location, Location, Location duo discuss their early auditions, the reality of their property searches, and their unique friendship on This Morning.

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer , the legendary faces of the property hunt, recently revisited their storied professional journey during a candid appearance on the popular ITV daytime show This Morning .

Joining hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, the duo took a nostalgic trip down memory lane to commemorate twenty-five years of collaborating on the hit Channel 4 series Location, Location, Location. During the conversation, Kirstie revealed some surprising details about the early days of the production, jokingly claiming that she was far from the first choice for the role of co-presenter.

She recounted how Phil had screen-tested with several other women, including an Italian woman who possessed striking looks and an estate agent who, while sweet, seemed too intimidated by the pressure of the camera. Kirstie teased Phil about his preference for the glamorous Italian candidate, noting that while her appearance was impressive, her accent proved too strong for the requirements of the show.

Eventually, Kirstie landed the role by default, and the pair filmed a pilot that they both considered so poor it should never see the light of day. At the time, both presenters were convinced that the project would not go anywhere and were relieved to return to their actual careers in the property sector, only to be shocked when the series was officially commissioned.

Beyond the early auditions, the duo addressed the common misconception that their television work is merely for show. Many viewers and even some industry professionals believe that the property searches and negotiations seen on screen are staged or fake. Kirstie shared a humorous anecdote about a recent encounter with an estate agent who expressed genuine surprise when she offered her phone number to resolve a deal, admitting he had assumed the entire process was scripted.

Phil echoed this sentiment, recalling a time when a couple he was assisting in a pub was shocked to see him actually pick up the phone to negotiate with an agent on their behalf. The pair explained that their involvement in the property buying process is deeply authentic, and they take great pride in the tangible impact they have on the lives of families across the country.

They noted the privilege of engaging in conversations that truly matter to people, as finding a dream home is one of the most significant milestones in a person's life. Phil highlighted the joy of revisiting old clients years later and discovering that photographs of the crew are still kept on fridges, serving as a lasting reminder of the day they found their perfect home.

This dedication to the craft has cemented their status as the gold standard for property television in the United Kingdom. Despite their seamless on-screen chemistry and decades of partnership, the pair provided an honest look at the boundaries of their relationship outside the workplace. In a surprising revelation, they admitted that they rarely socialise together in their private lives, primarily because their professional schedules are so demanding.

This sparked some public curiosity when Phil was notably absent from Kirstie's wedding to property tycoon Ben Anderson in January 2025. However, it was later clarified that the ceremony at Mayfair's Grosvenor Chapel was shrouded in such extreme secrecy that many guests were unaware of the occasion until the final moments. While they may not share weekend brunches or evening drinks, both Kirstie and Phil emphasize a deep, platonic love and mutual respect.

Phil described Kirstie as one of the most important people in his life, noting that no one else could possibly understand the unique experience of their shared fame. Similarly, Kirstie recalled how Phil was one of the first people she informed about her pregnancy, illustrating that while they maintain professional boundaries, they have supported each other through the most pivotal moments of their personal lives.

As they prepare for a new series of their iconic show, their bond remains a testament to the possibility of maintaining a successful, long-term professional partnership based on trust and fondness without the need for constant social integration





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