Kirsty Bertarelli Splits from Marc Citron Amid Post-Divorce Life; Plus Other Celebrity Updates

Kirsty Bertarelli and Marc Citron have ended their relationship after a bond that included a health crisis and a musical serenade. Other news covers Francesca Cumani's secret wedding, Brian Cox's exhausting birthday bash, Leomie Anderson's bold fashion, and E.L. James's £75 million fortune.

Kirsty Bertarelli , the 54-year-old former Miss UK and co-writer of All Saints' number one single Black Coffee, has ended her relationship with Marc Citron . The couple, who had been together since 2021 following Bertarelli's divorce from Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, reportedly 'remain really good friends' despite the split.

Their relationship included a serenade at a joint birthday party in Sardinia in 2023 and weathering a major health crisis when Citron suffered a stroke last year. Bertarelli, who received a £350 million divorce settlement, is now focusing on her music career while Citron concentrates on his health. In other celebrity news, racing pundit Francesca Cumani, 43, revealed she married triathlete Max Johnson about a year ago but only told her parents and his parents recently.

The ITV star described the wedding as involving 'boring, grown up stuff' and admitted the news 'didn't go down too well' with their families. Actor Brian Cox, 80, celebrated his birthday with a star-studded, two-day bash attended by 180 guests including Sir Ian McKellen. The celebrations left him 'knackered' and 'still recovering.

' The festivities also included a 'silver wedding service' with his wife Nicole Ansari at St James's Church, Piccadilly. Model Leomie Anderson turned heads at the V&A Summer Party in London wearing a white Stella McCartney trouser suit with a gold bird-shaped bra, embracing daring fashion choices while she can.

Finally, author E.L. James, known for the Fifty Shades series, has disclosed that her companies' combined net worth now stands at £75.6 million, reflecting the enduring profitability of her work since the first book's release 15 years ago





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Kirsty Bertarelli Marc Citron Francesca Cumani Brian Cox Leomie Anderson E.L. James Celebrity Relationships Wedding Birthday Party Fashion Author Wealth

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