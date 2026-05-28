Kirsty Gallacher Returns to Driving After Six-Month Ban for Fifth Motoring Offence

Television presenter Kirsty Gallacher has resumed driving after serving a six-month disqualification for speeding, her fifth driving offence in eight years. She pleaded guilty to traveling at 35 mph in a 30 mph zone but appealed the ban citing dependents, medical needs for a benign brain tumour, and work. Despite having a £150,000 salary and £80,000 in savings, the court found her appeals insufficient and imposed a fine. Her history includes a 2017 drink-driving conviction with nearly triple the legal alcohol limit. Gallacher emphasizes the necessity of driving for her family and health in a rural area.

Kirsty Gallacher , a well-known television and radio presenter , has returned to driving after completing a six-month ban for speeding, marking her fifth motoring offence within eight years.

The most recent incident occurred on April 1, 2025, when she was caught by a speed camera traveling at 35 mph in a 30 mph zone near her luxury home in Maidens Green, Berkshire. Gallacher, aged 50, pleaded guilty to the charge at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court in October but appealed the disqualification, arguing that she depends on her car for essential responsibilities.

She explained that she needs to drive to transport her two teenage sons, to attend medical appointments for a benign brain tumour, and for her work commitments. After the ban ended, she was seen driving slowly through the Berkshire countryside in her environmentally friendly Tesla, valued at £55,000. This latest offence adds to a history of driving violations. Gallacher already had three previous speeding convictions.

In a separate and more serious incident from 2017, she was stopped for erratic driving and found to be nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit. A breath test revealed 106 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, compared to the legal limit of 35. She claimed she was driving the morning after drinking.

For that offence, at Slough Magistrates' Court, she received a two-year driving ban, 100 hours of unpaid community work, and was ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge. During the October hearing for the latest speeding offence, Gallacher argued financial hardship, stating she could not afford taxis or a private driver because she is the sole earner for her children. She disclosed an annual salary of £150,000 from presenting on Gold Radio and savings of approximately £80,000.

District Judge Arvind Sharma, however, was not persuaded, remarking that while her situation would be more difficult, it was manageable. He noted she had adequate savings to cover taxis and did not accept that her son required a daily lift. She was fined a total of £1,044 for the speeding.

Gallacher later told the Daily Mail the decision was a "shock" and expressed that there was "no empathy," describing herself as an ordinary mother juggling many responsibilities while dealing with health issues. At the time of the October hearing, Gallacher had nine penalty points on her licence for the three earlier speeding offences, which occurred on September 9, 2023, August 3, 2024, and August 9, 2024. The court noted that her speed was recorded using manned enforcement equipment.

Gallacher suffers from a benign brain tumour called acoustic neuroma, which has caused deafness in one ear and tinnitus. She has been undergoing radiotherapy in Oxford, with an uncertain outcome. She emphasized the need to drive for regular medical appointments. Gallacher also highlighted transportation challenges for her youngest son due to their rural location in Berkshire.

She said public transport is not reliable enough to get him to school or his extracurricular activities, which include golf-a sport followed by her family, as her father was a professional golfer and Ryder Cup captain. She stated she is not averse to occasional public transport use but stressed the daily necessity of a car. Sophia Dower, her legal representative, described her as "the epitome of a one-woman-band," underscoring her role as the primary caretaker and provider.

Gallacher reiterated that her health condition is serious and growing, requiring ongoing monitoring and treatment, creating a "suck it and see" situation regarding the effectiveness of radiotherapy





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Kirsty Gallacher Driving Ban Speeding Motoring Offence Brain Tumour Acoustic Neuroma Drink-Driving Magistrates Court Tesla Berkshire Radio Presenter Court Fine

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