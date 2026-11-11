Kissimmee Hostage Incident Ends with Arrest of Andre Smithson

A 33‑year‑old man was arrested in Kissimmee after children and their guardian held up a handwritten 'Help us' note, prompting a SWAT response and eventual surrender.

A 33‑year‑old man in Kissimmee, Florida, has been detained after children held up a handwritten sign reading 'Help us' for police to discover a hostage situation at their home. The incident, which unfolded on Oct.

26, ended with the suspect's surrender and charges of false imprisonment, according to the Kissimmee Police Department (KPD).

Discovery via Drone Footage

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The case gained attention when a child texted his grandmother about the situation, prompting family members to call 911. Kissimmee Police deployed a drone that captured the children huddled in a room with one holding the urgent note in front of a window. The agency released a screenshot of the footage on Nov. 10, showing the children's fear and the surrounding tension.

SWAT Response and Escape

Following the drone evidence, KPD dispatched a SWAT team to the residence. When the officers knocked, the house was silent. Inside, the children reported they were terrified of Smithson and had been prevented from leaving. With police outside, the children managed to leave the house unharmed while the suspect was distracted. Smithson subsequently surrendered peacefully to authorities.

Legal Outcomes and Background

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Smithson faces charges of false imprisonment and an active warrant whose details remain undisclosed by police. Earlier records note a 2013 assault and battery charge in Alachua County that did not proceed to prosecution. The suspect's connection to the children has not been clarified, and it is unclear if he has secured legal representation.

Community and Police Statements

The Palm Beach Post reported the incident and highlighted the cooperation between family members and local law enforcement. Kissimmee Police released statements confirming the arrest and the suspect's peaceful surrender. The Daily Mail has reached out for further comments, and KPD has not released additional details beyond the initial arrest report.

Police officials underscore the importance of reporting concerns promptly, noting that swift action by families can prevent further harm in hostage situations. The case serves as a reminder of the role of community vigilance and rapid law‑enforcement response in protecting vulnerable citizens. The suspect's future legal proceedings will unfold according to Florida state law, and the outcome will determine any potential penalties for the false imprisonment charge.