Kit Harington Calls Filming Sex Scenes With Sophie Turner 'Gross' After Game of Thrones Sibling Bond; Turner's Lara Croft Production Paused by Back Injury

Kit Harington admits to finding it 'gross and weird' filming intimate scenes with Sophie Turner for The Dreadful, given their brother-sister dynamic from Game of Thrones. Meanwhile, Turner's lead role in the Lara Croft TV reboot is on hold due to an aggravated back injury sustained during strenuous training.

Kit Harington has publicly reflected on the unusual experience of filming intimate scenes with Sophie Turner for the upcoming horror film The Dreadful , given their long-established on-screen sibling relationship from the iconic HBO series Game of Thrones.

The actors, who portrayed brother and sister Jon Snow and Sansa Stark for nearly a decade, developed a close real-life friendship during their time on the show. This pre-existing bond made the prospect of filming steamy moments for the gothic period drama feel 'gross' and 'weird,' as Harington described. Turner, who also produced The Dreadful, specifically sought out Harington for the male lead role.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 15th-century War of the Roses and follows Anne, played by Turner, whose life is disrupted by a mysterious newcomer, portrayed by Harington. Turner initially did not fully grasp the extent of the script's physical demands when she reached out to Harington.

She later realized it was filled with kissing and sex scenes between her character and his, prompting her to acknowledge the inherent awkwardness of filming such sequences with someone she considered a brother. Both actors have been candid about the challenges, describing the process as 'vile' and involving a lot of retching on set, though they both praised each other's talent and professionalism in pushing through the discomfort to serve the story.

This news coincides with reports of a separate, significant hurdle for Turner. Her involvement in the high-budget television reboot of Lara Croft has been temporarily halted due to a aggravated back injury sustained during the film's intensive physical training regimen. Production at Shepperton Studios paused to allow the actress time to recover from what was described as a minor but recurring injury.

The injury raises concerns about her recovery timeline, with some sources speculating it could take up to six months, potentially jeopardizing her role in the £100 million production. Turner had been training for stunts for over a year, often eight hours a day, five days a week, to build the necessary physique for the iconic action heroine. The extensive training revealed a pre-existing back condition.

Producers are reportedly in a difficult position, as much of the series has already been filmed, making a replacement actress logistically challenging, though the physical demands of the part are severe. Turner herself has spoken about the mental and physical strain, mentioning a 'mini-breakdown' about turning 30 and reflecting on the messy transition from her twenties, a period that included this grueling preparation for Lara Croft.

The situation underscores the intense physical risks associated with modern action roles and the uncertainty that a major injury can introduce to a large-scale production





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Kit Harington Sophie Turner The Dreadful Game Of Thrones Lara Croft Back Injury Film Production Sex Scenes Actor Interview

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