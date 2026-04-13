Kit Harington Films 'Count My Lies' in New York with Shailene Woodley

Kit Harington was seen filming scenes for the upcoming series 'Count My Lies' in New York City alongside Shailene Woodley. The show, based on Sophie Stava's novel, is set to air on Hulu and features a plot about deception within a wealthy New York family.

Kit Harington was spotted on the set of Count My Lies in New York City on Monday, alongside Shailene Woodley , marking his first appearance in the upcoming series. The actor, known for his role in Game of Thrones, was seen filming scenes in Central Park. He was dressed casually in a blue polo top, white trousers, and brown loafers, appearing in good spirits while interacting with a young child. His co-star, Shailene Woodley , was also present, wearing pink medical scrubs and trainers. The show is highly anticipated as it will involve a storyline where a compulsive liar, played by Woodley, infiltrates the lives of a seemingly perfect New York couple, Violet and Jay Lockhart, portrayed by Lindsay Lohan and Kit Harington . The series is based on Sophie Stava's novel of the same name and is slated to air on Hulu , with production commencing earlier this month and anticipated to conclude on July 9th in New York City; however, the airdate has yet to be officially announced. This marks a return to acting for Harington, who has previously discussed his personal life and the support he receives from his wife, Rose Leslie. The psychological thriller, promising suspense and intrigue, promises a thrilling experience for viewers and will introduce a new element of drama for Kit Harington 's career. The filming in Central Park provided a glimpse into the show's aesthetic, which is set to be set in New York. The presence of Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley added anticipation to the production's progress as the show prepares to deliver a compelling narrative.

The series centers around Sloane Caraway, portrayed by Shailene Woodley, who fabricates her way into a nanny position for the glamorous and charismatic Violet and Jay Lockhart, played by Lindsay Lohan and Kit Harington. The Lockharts seemingly embody the ideal New York couple, possessing a brownstone, a daughter attending private school, and summer residences on Block Island. The plot thickens as Sloane unknowingly enters a household brimming with concealed secrets, poised to erupt with potentially devastating repercussions for everyone involved. The storyline is set to be a captivating exploration of deception and its ramifications. During an interview with Mr Porter, Kit Harington mentioned his wife, Rose Leslie, saying, she is the most genuine soul, and stating how he is very lucky, especially as she stood by him during all the tough times. The couple, who married in 2018 in a fairytale wedding, have a close relationship. Harington mentioned the caring, loving, and tactile nature of their relationship, while also acknowledging the support he receives from Rose, particularly throughout challenging periods in his life. Harington had previously been open about his struggles with alcohol, further highlighting the role Leslie has played in his support system. The setting of the story provides an immersive backdrop. The adaptation of the novel into a Hulu series adds to the show's anticipation, promising a captivating and suspenseful experience for viewers when it releases.

The upcoming production of Count My Lies marks a significant moment for Kit Harington, showcasing his return to acting alongside prominent figures like Shailene Woodley and Lindsay Lohan. The filming locations in New York City, particularly in Central Park, provide a glimpse into the visual aesthetic of the series. The show's premise, revolving around a compulsive liar infiltrating a seemingly perfect family, promises a suspenseful and intriguing storyline. The adaptation of Sophie Stava's novel of the same name and its air on Hulu adds to the anticipation for viewers. With the production nearing completion, excitement grows for the release date and the unfolding narrative. The involvement of Kit Harington is highly-anticipated after his work in Game of Thrones and other films, and audiences are eager to see his dynamic with the cast and his performance. The details of Harington's personal life reveal his approach to his role, bringing both depth and relatability to the role. The series offers a dramatic exploration of deception and its repercussions. With the setting in New York, the show will offer visually stimulating scenes for the viewers. Overall, this project will provide viewers with a suspenseful narrative and engaging performances from the cast, making it one of the most awaited shows to be released in the coming year. The series' plot of family secrets creates a thrilling and suspenseful experience for the audience, along with intriguing characters





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