Kit Harington Reflects on Life After Game of Thrones and Struggles with Global Fame

Actor Kit Harington discusses his drifting relationships with former co-stars and the mental health challenges he faced during the peak of his Game of Thrones success.

Kit Harington , the actor who brought the brooding Jon Snow to life in the epic HBO series Game of Thrones, has recently shared some candid insights into his life following the conclusion of the show in 2019.

During a recent conversation with former co-star Peter Dinklage for the Variety and CNN Actors on Actors series, Harington admitted that he has not maintained close ties with the majority of the ensemble cast. He compared the experience to leaving school, where a group of people are brought together by a specific environment and shared purpose, only to drift apart once that unifying force is removed.

He noted that while the magic of the production was immense, the reality of returning to normal life meant that many of those bonds naturally faded. While he remains in contact with Emilia Clarke and John Bradley, and occasionally texts Richard Madden, he acknowledged a sense of regret regarding his lack of effort in maintaining these friendships, admitting that he should have been a better friend as everyone transitioned into new phases of their personal lives, including starting families.

Beyond his professional relationships, Harington has focused heavily on his private life and personal growth. He married his co-star Rose Leslie in a romantic Scottish ceremony in 2018, and the couple has since expanded their family. They welcomed a son who is now five years old, followed by the birth of a daughter in 2023. In an effort to maintain a boundary between his public image and his family, the couple has kept the details of their children's lives private.

Professionally, Harington has continued to seek diverse opportunities, including a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Eternals, where he once again worked with former colleague Richard Madden. This transition away from the shadow of Westeros has allowed him to explore different facets of his acting ability while navigating the lingering effects of sudden, worldwide superstardom. Perhaps the most poignant part of Harington's reflections involves the significant toll that Game of Thrones took on his mental well-being.

Just before the series finale aired in 2019, the actor checked into a luxury wellness retreat to address issues related to stress, exhaustion, and alcohol use. His publicist and close sources confirmed that the pressure of the show's massive scale and the expectations placed upon him had become overwhelming.

Harington has been remarkably open about the vulnerability he felt during the height of the show's popularity, particularly around the fifth season when his character, Jon Snow, became the central focus of the plot. He described the experience of being the cliffhanger of a global television phenomenon as terrifying, noting that the intense scrutiny made him feel unsafe and insecure about his own capabilities as an actor.

The emotional weight of the series was evident even during the final days of filming. In an HBO documentary, footage revealed Harington in tears upon learning that his character would be the one to kill Daenerys Targaryen. For him, the show was never merely a job but a defining part of his life, making the conclusion an agonizing process.

He revealed that he sought therapy during his most difficult periods to cope with the dissonance between how the world perceived him—as one of the most fortunate people on earth—and how he actually felt inside. By speaking openly about his struggles with anxiety and the necessity of professional help, Harington provides a raw look at the hidden costs of fame and the importance of prioritizing mental health over the demands of a high-profile career





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