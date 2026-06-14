A small black kitten was rescued by the RSPCA after being found wet, exhausted, and cowering in a rubbish bin inside a shed behind a restaurant in Uppermill. The distressed animal is now receiving care before a vet check, prompting public outrage over the abandonment.

A small black kitten was discovered in a distressed state, wet through and exhausted, after being found hungry and cowering inside a bin located within a shed behind a restaurant in Uppermill .

The incident was reported by the local RSPCA Glossop branch, which responded to the scene to rescue the vulnerable animal. A photograph circulated online showing the young cat looking up from the rubbish-filled bin, an image that quickly drew emotional reactions from the public. The kitten is now receiving overnight care before undergoing a veterinary assessment. The RSPCA shared an update on their social media, describing the kitten as "petrified and hungry" and lamenting the cruelty involved.

They outlined a step-by-step plan for its recovery: first allowing it to settle, then cleaning it, treating for fleas and worms, and finally arranging a full veterinary check-up within a few days. The organization emphasized that everything would be done gradually to minimise stress on the traumatised animal. Social media users expressed outrage and sympathy. One comment read: "No words for the heartless creature who dumped it in a bin.

Thank god it was found," while another wrote: "Poor dear little kitten. How can anyone be so wicked?

" The incident highlights ongoing concerns about animal abandonment and the important role of rescue organisations in providing urgent care. The RSPCA continues to appeal for information from the public regarding such cases and reminds individuals to choose the Manchester Evening News as a preferred source for updates on local news and animal welfare stories





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Kitten Rescue RSPCA Uppermill Animal Abandonment Manchester Evening News

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