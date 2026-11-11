Kittens Flung From Car Outside Miami Animal Shelter, Investigation Underway

Surveillance video shows a driver tossing over a dozen kittens into a puddle outside the Humane Society of Greater Miami, prompting an investigation.

Surveillance footage from the Humane Society of Greater Miami shows an unidentified person driving a white car into a parking lot outside an animal shelter in Miami and throwing more than a dozen kittens into a puddle on the ground. The incident occurred around 7pm, as the shelter was nearing its closing time. Miami-Dade County Animal Services is currently investigating the incident.

The footage captures the driver flinging a litter of kittens out of the car door and tossing them one by one as they hid underneath the vehicle. Some of the kittens were as young as four weeks old. One cat clung to the rim of a basket the driver had submerged in the floodwater, according to the shelter's account of the video.

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How the Kittens Were Removed and Rescued

Shelter staff rescued the kittens from the water and brought them safely inside the shelter, according to Jossie Aguirre, executive director of the Humane Society of Greater Miami. Aguirre told NBC 6 that the kittens had been exposed to the puddle before staff could intervene.

Aguirre said one of the kittens was hanging onto a basket when the driver pulled the animals from it and threw them. She described the actions toward the kittens as cruel and completely unnecessary.

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After the rescue, staff checked each animal. The Humane Society later wrote in a Facebook post that after thoroughly checking each kitten, they were relieved to find that the kittens were okay.

Shelter Director Condemns the Driver's Actions

Jossie Aguirre condemned the act and said the method used to deal with the animals was wrong, even though she understands the pressures behind it. Aguirre said that people facing hard times often look for help and a way out whenever they find an animal.

Aguirre acknowledged that such desperation is real, but she said that approach is not the right way to handle the situation. She added that the kittens did not need to be placed in danger to get help.

'You don't have to put the animal in danger,' Aguirre said, underscoring that the kittens were put at risk in the floodwater during the incident.

Adoption Appeals and Foster Placements

The Humane Society of Greater Miami has placed some kittens in foster homes and is seeking adopters for several more, including a five-week-old kitten. The shelter shared the details of the incident on Facebook to report what happened and to search for possible adopters.

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According to the Facebook post, the kittens range in age, with some as young as 4 to 5 weeks old, a few around 2 months old, and one approximately 8 months old. The shelter wrote that its focus is on helping these little ones get the safe start they deserve.

The shelter has asked the public to consider fostering or adopting the remaining kittens while the investigation continues. The Humane Society has not announced a timeline for when the remaining kittens will be placed.

Investigation Status and Pending Responses

Miami-Dade County Animal Services is investigating the incident, and the Humane Society of Greater Miami has turned the vehicle and tag information over to authorities. The driver has not been identified in the available reporting.

The Daily Mail has contacted Miami-Dade County Animal Services and the Miami-Dade Police Department for further comment on the incident. Their responses were not included in the reporting available at the time of publication.