KLORIS Calm & Glow Face Oil: Celebrity-Approved Rosehip Oil Now £29 with Discount Code

Discover the KLORIS Calm & Glow Face Oil, a lightweight and effective skincare solution featuring rosehip oil, favored by celebrities. Enjoy a £20 discount with code 20GLOW until May 31, 2026, and experience calmer, brighter, and more radiant skin.

The beauty world is buzzing about rosehip oil , a skincare ingredient favored by celebrities like Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham for its remarkable ability to combat fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

For those seeking to incorporate this powerful ingredient into their routine, the KLORIS Calm & Glow Face Oil presents an excellent, lightweight option. This British-made facial oil is specifically formulated to soothe and calm reactive skin, strengthening the skin barrier and promoting a soft, radiant complexion without the typical greasy feel associated with oils. Currently, an exclusive discount is available, offering a significant saving on this popular skincare product.

The KLORIS Calm & Glow Face Oil distinguishes itself through its minimalist yet potent formula. It contains just five carefully selected, 100% natural botanical ingredients, eliminating unnecessary fillers and maximizing efficacy. Rosehip seed oil, the star component, is renowned for its ability to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and enhance skin brightness.

Complementing this is squalane, which mimics the skin’s natural sebum to maintain optimal hydration, and cucumber seed oil, providing nourishing, softening, and soothing properties thanks to its rich fatty acid content. Vitamin E protects the oil from oxidation, while vanilla planifolia fruit extract combats environmental dryness by conditioning the skin. This unique blend results in skin that feels calm, supple, and visibly luminous, all without any heavy residue or complicated application processes.

The oil is suitable for all skin types – dry, combination, oily, or sensitive – adapting instantly to individual needs and providing comfort upon absorption. Users are consistently impressed with the results, reporting smoother, brighter skin and a noticeable improvement in texture. Reviewers highlight the oil’s quick absorption, lack of greasiness, and suitability for sensitive skin. Many appreciate its subtle vanilla scent and its ability to simplify skincare routines.

The oil effectively addresses dryness caused by harsh weather conditions and indoor heating, leaving skin feeling hydrated and healthy. The brand suggests versatile usage options: applying the oil alone for minimalist hydration, layering it with a moisturizer, or mixing a few drops into a face cream for a customized boost. To take advantage of this offer, use the code 20GLOW at checkout before May 31, 2026, to receive a £20 discount, reducing the price to just £29.

This represents a substantial saving on a highly regarded skincare product that delivers visible results





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