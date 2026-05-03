Kneecap Glasgow Concerts: Banned Items List Released by Venue

The Garage in Glasgow has announced a list of prohibited items – flags, balaclavas, and football strips – for Kneecap's two shows celebrating their new album 'Fenian'. The band has faced previous controversies including a terror charge and festival cancellations.

Glasgow 's The Garage venue has issued a comprehensive list of prohibited items for attendees of Irish rap group Kneecap 's two performances scheduled for tonight, May 3rd.

The West Belfast-based trio, comprised of Liam Óg Ó hAonáidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, are celebrating the release of their latest album, 'Fenian,' with these back-to-back shows. The first performance is set to begin at 5:00 PM, followed by a second show at 8:00 PM. This follows a series of album release events for Kneecap, having already performed in Dundee and Newcastle.

The band previously captivated a Scottish audience with a sold-out concert at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow last November, demonstrating their growing popularity and dedicated fanbase. The Garage's announcement, made via social media, clearly outlines the items that will not be allowed inside the venue. Specifically, flags, balaclavas, and football strips are all banned.

The venue's statement emphasizes that any attendee found possessing these items will have them temporarily confiscated, with the assurance that they will be returned at the conclusion of the concert. This measure appears to be a proactive step to maintain order and security during the highly anticipated performances. The band's second studio album, 'Fenian,' was released on April 24th and has been met with both acclaim and controversy.

Kneecap themselves have embraced the latter, stating that criticism from prominent political figures, including Sir Keir Starmer, served as a significant source of inspiration for the album, dedicating it to those who challenge established power structures. The album's release and subsequent performances have been marked by a willingness to engage with politically charged themes and express strong opinions, contributing to the band's distinctive and often provocative image. Kneecap's journey to this point has not been without its challenges.

Last year, Liam Óg Ó hAonáidh, known on stage as Mo Chara, faced a terror offence charge related to the display of a Hezbollah flag during a performance at the O2 Forum in London. The charge was ultimately dropped in September.

Furthermore, the band experienced setbacks with festival appearances, being removed from the TRNSMT Festival lineup due to safety concerns raised by Police Scotland. In response, an alternative performance was quickly arranged at the O2 Academy in Glasgow, which sold out within an astonishing 80 seconds, highlighting the band's strong local support. Prior to this, their Glastonbury performance also drew scrutiny, prompting a police investigation following on-stage expressions of support for Palestine and criticism of Sir Keir Starmer.

While the investigation was later dropped, it underscores the band's tendency to spark debate and challenge conventional norms. The band maintains that their performances do not incite violence or unrest, but rather serve as a platform for expressing their views. The upcoming shows at The Garage are expected to continue this trend, promising a dynamic and potentially controversial experience for attendees





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