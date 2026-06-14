Knicks in Five! New York Takes Over San Antonio as Wembanyama Spurs Face Elimination in NBA Finals Game 5

New York Knicks fans flood San Antonio and New York City watch parties as the team seeks its first championship since 1973. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama faces elimination and scrutiny for his anthem stance in a tense Game 5.

The vibrant energy of New York City pulsed through the streets as the Knicks faced the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. With the series at 3-1 in favor of the Knicks, San Antonio, known for its historic 'Remember the Alamo' rallying cry, was momentarily eclipsed by the thunderous chants of 'Knicks in five!

' echoing from Frost Bank Center. Across the five boroughs, bars and public watch parties overflowed with fans hoping to witness the team's first championship since 1973. The typical lull of a Saturday rush hour gave way to a surge of Knicks supporters and World Cup tourists navigating the city's transit arteries ahead of both the Finals and Brazil's Group C match against Morocco.

Penn Station became a sea of people, with one fan posting video of packed escalators beneath Madison Square Garden. Inside the arena, the Knicks hosted their traditional watch party outside, restricting attendance to 3,000 ticketed fans within the NYPD's designated 'frozen zone.

' Meanwhile, at Radio City Music Hall, spectators paid ten dollars per seat to watch on big screens, with proceeds benefiting the MSG Garden of Dreams foundation. The game itself pitted the Spurs, reeling from a historic collapse in Game 4 where they blew a 29-point lead, against the resilient Knicks. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs entered facing elimination.

San Antonio started strong, leading 23-13 after the first quarter, but New York's celebrity fans, including Timothée Chalamet (with Kylie Jenner), Sydney Sweeney, Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan, and Ben Stiller, remained optimistic after previous comeback victories. The Knicks clawed back in the second quarter, narrowing the gap to 42-37 by halftime.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 16 points, while Wembanyama contributed nine points, nine rebounds, and five blocks, his defensive presence limiting the Knicks to just six points in the paint in the first half. Both teams struggled with shooting, with the Knicks at 30 percent and the Spurs at 34 percent, making it the lowest-scoring first half in NBA Finals history since 2010.

Off the court, Wembanyama again stood with arms folded during the national anthem, drawing both criticism and questions about his posture, a habit observed in previous games. The NBA mandates a dignified stance for the anthem, but the 22-year-old Frenchman's actions sparked online debate. As the night unfolded, the game's outcome would determine whether the Knicks could close out the series or the Spurs would force another chapter in this dramatic Finals





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NBA Finals New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama Jalen Brunson Game 5 Watch Parties National Anthem Celebrities Madison Square Garden Frost Bank Center Championship

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