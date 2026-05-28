Knife Attack at Swiss Train Station Leaves Three Wounded, Suspect Reportedly Shouted Religious Slogan

A knife-wielding man attacked several people at a busy railway station in Winterthur, Switzerland, injuring three individuals. The suspect, a 31-year-old Swiss citizen, was arrested after a violent rampage that witnesses said included shouting 'Allahu Akbar'. Police are investigating the motive behind the incident, which echoes a similar attack in Hamburg last year.

A violent knife attack occurred at the Winterthur railway station in Switzerland on Thursday morning, leaving three people wounded. A 31-year-old Swiss man, armed with a bladed weapon, carried out the assault near the train station .

According to local media reports, multiple witnesses stated that the attacker shouted 'Allahu Akbar', an Arabic phrase meaning 'God is great', during the rampage. Footage from the scene captured the suspect running past a group of terrified young school children as their teacher attempted to shield them. One victim suffered serious injuries, while the other two sustained moderate wounds and were hospitalized. The victims are Swiss citizens aged 28, 43, and 52.

Emergency services, including ten to fifteen police vehicles, responded swiftly to the incident. A major police operation was launched, with officers patrolling the area and setting up a privacy screen. The attacks reportedly took place across several locations near the station. A witness, a taxi driver, described seeing a man walking in the underpass and randomly attacking people.

The suspect, described as having long brown hair and wearing a black t-shirt and grey shorts, was arrested and escorted by police. Images from Swiss media and social media showed the aftermath. Police are investigating the motive, which remains unclear, and are exploring all possible leads. The incident has drawn attention to security concerns at public transport hubs.

Winterthur, a city of approximately 123,000 residents, is located in northeastern Switzerland near Zurich. This attack follows a similar stabbing incident at Hamburg's central train station in Germany last May, where multiple people were injured, some with life-threatening wounds. Authorities continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses. The case remains under active investigation as more details are expected to emerge





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Knife Attack Winterthur Train Station Switzerland Stabbing Allahu Akbar Police Investigation Public Safety Terrorism Hamburg

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