Migrants use knives to slice lorry roofs to bypass UK border security. New government amendments aim to speed up deportations of rejected asylum seekers immediately.

Migrants are increasingly employing knives to slash through the roofs of lorries and trucks, creating a new and dangerous method to illegally enter Britain. Social media footage has revealed male migrants brazenly displaying blades in the back of heavy goods vehicles bound for the United Kingdom, highlighting a significant escalation in border breach tactics. Despite thorough inspections by border security, these breaches often go unnoticed because authorities frequently fail to detect cuts in the vehicle roof. This vulnerability allows individuals to sneak into lorries while remaining completely undetected during transit from continental Europe.

Knife-Slashed Lorry Roofs Become New Migration Tactic

Recent videos document migrants using knives to cut through the fabric of lorry roofs to gain unauthorized entry. In one prominent clip, a balaclava-clad individual is seen holding a knife between his teeth and making a cut-throat gesture before revealing the incision he made in the roof. Other migrants have posted similar footage showing the exact locations where they sliced through the overhead cover, confirming their successful arrival in the UK shortly after. This method emerged after earlier footage showed migrants jumping from the roof of an HGV that had reportedly passed inspections by French authorities and UK Border Force in Calais. The haulage operator confirmed that while the rear doors remained locked and sealed, the migrants accessed the vehicle through the compromised roof.

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Border Force Inspections Face Safety Limitations

UK Border Force advises drivers to inspect the fabric, roof, and security of their vehicles when passing through ports like Calais. However, officials state that drivers are not expected to climb up to check the roof due to safety concerns. Instead, authorities suggest using mirrors, poles, and mobile phones to inspect areas that are not directly accessible. Critics argue that this approach places an unreasonable burden on individual drivers who lack the specialized equipment or legal clearance to conduct thorough searches for breaches. The reliance on visual checks from the ground often fails to detect the precise knife cuts used by migrants to create hidden entry points.

Weapon Carrying Fears and Specific Incident Cases

Because cutting through vehicle roofs requires a blade, there are growing fears that more migrants are now carrying weapons into the UK. Several videos on TikTok have shown migrants carrying knives during their journey. On June 26, a Malian migrant posted a video showing off a knife he used to cut a hole in a roof, later appearing to reach the UK successfully after French police searches missed him. On August 17, footage showed two Sudanese nationals inside a trailer with a visible hole in the roof; both arrived in the UK by September 4. In September, another Malian migrant made cut-throat gestures with a knife after entering through a roof slice. By September 27, a Sudanese national posted a video of himself holding a Stanley knife, confirming his arrival in the UK after traveling through Morocco, Spain, and France.

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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood Tables Deportation Amendment

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is tabling an amendment to close a loophole that previously gave rejected migrants a grace period of at least five working days before deportation. This legislation allows rejected asylum seekers and illegal migrants to be deported within hours of their appeals failing. Currently, most enforced removals can only legally occur after the minimum five-day notice period has expired, a window often used to instruct human rights lawyers to lodge spurious eleventh-hour claims. The new measure abolishes this notice period, enabling immigration officers to remove most rejected migrants without notice the moment their appeal options are exhausted.

Restoring Order and Control to UK Borders

Ms. Mahmood stated that the legislation would restore order and control to the borders by bearing down on illegal entry and swiftly removing those with no right to be in the country. She emphasized that this bill restores control and fairness to the asylum system. The amendment passed after the recent debate, marking a significant shift in immigration enforcement strategy. This legal change aims to deter the use of dangerous smuggling methods, such as slashing lorry roofs, by ensuring that those who enter illegally face immediate removal rather than prolonged legal delays.