A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder after fatally stabbing Lorik Abazi, 22, outside a Croydon bowling alley following Valentine's Day celebrations.

A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of manslaughter after fatally stabbing a man outside a bowling alley following Valentine's Day celebrations in Croydon, south London.

Ellis Anim-Annor claimed he was acting in self-defence and to protect his girlfriend when he fatally injured 22-year-old Lorik Abazi in the early hours of 15 February. Jurors at the Old Bailey found him guilty of manslaughter but cleared him of murder after deliberating for nearly 12 hours. The jury also acquitted Anim-Annor of wounding a second man with intent, convicting him of the lesser alternative offence of unlawful wounding by a majority of 10 to one.

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Defendant Remanded Ahead Of Sentencing

Following the conclusion of the trial on Tuesday, the defendant was remanded into custody ahead of sentencing on 5 February. The court had heard how Anim-Annor and his girlfriend, Ines Bernado, had been celebrating Valentine's Day at Tenpin Croydon Bowling Alley, where Mr Abazi, his partner and friends had also gone.

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Prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC told the jury there had been no trouble inside the venue and both groups left at about 01:00 GMT, with the defendant going to a nearby drive-through McDonald's restaurant. But Anim-Annor, of Belgravia Gardens in Bromley, then returned to the area and confronted Abazi's party in the Valley Retail Park car park outside the bowling alley. Orchard said: The reason behind the confrontation is not entirely clear.

There is some suggestion one of Lorik's group had earlier remarked on Ms Bernado's appearance. The confrontation escalated into a fight. The defendant had armed himself with a knife. During the fight he used it to stab Lorik Abazi in the heart.

Emergency Services Respond To Stabbing

Two other members of Lorik Abazi's group also suffered slash or stab injuries. Emergency services were called at 1.19am and Mr Abazi was treated at the scene before being taken to Croydon University Hospital, where he died at 2.01am. The other injured men were treated at the scene and taken to St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London.

Giving evidence, Anim-Annor claimed he had acted in self-defence although he accepted he had the knife hidden in his pocket when he got out of his car. He told jurors he wanted to put on a performance for his partner and afterwards threw the weapon out of his car window. After his death, Abazi's family said in a statement: A light has gone out in our lives, and we are devastated beyond words by his loss.

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Following the verdict on Tuesday afternoon, Judge Rebecca Trowler KC ordered a report on the defendant's dangerousness and adjourned sentencing until February 5. Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila, of the Metropolitan Police, highlighted the tragic consequences of carrying knives. He said: I want to pay tribute to Lorik's partner and his family for their support as we investigated this tragic death, as well as their dignity during the trial process.

Police Condemn Knife Crime In Croydon

Like so many of the cases my team deals with, this is another incident that shows the danger of knives on London's streets. The Met is committed to tackling knife crime, which we know is a real concern to the community in Croydon, where this incident took place, and London more widely. Lorik's death could so easily have been prevented had Ellis Anim-Annor not armed himself with a knife that night.

I would urge anyone who, like this defendant, thinks little of carrying knives in public to think carefully about their decision. It can only end in tragedy.