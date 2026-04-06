Knightsbridge Squatter: 'Swan Whisperer' Living on Billionaire's Doorstep Bemoans Luxury Noise

A Swedish man living in the portico of a derelict mansion in London's Knightsbridge, known as 'Billionaire's Row,' complains about noise from luxury cars while maintaining an unconventional lifestyle and recent legal troubles related to swan encounters.

Anders Fernstedt, a 57-year-old Swedish national, has become a somewhat notorious figure residing in the portico of a derelict, 45-room mansion in London's exclusive Knightsbridge neighborhood, often referred to as ' Billionaire's Row '. The mansion, reportedly the most expensive home in Britain, is alleged to be owned by disgraced Chinese billionaire Hui Ka Yan and has remained unoccupied for a decade.

Fernstedt, who once worked in software development in the USA and later studied at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, found himself homeless after losing his job and houseboat around 2017, although he stated to the Daily Mail that he lost his job as a botanist in 2023. He now lives on the doorstep of this opulent property, having transformed the entrance into his own unique living space. His lifestyle contrasts starkly with his surroundings and he has garnered attention for his unconventional living arrangement and interaction with his affluent neighbors. He is known for wearing designer clothes, owning house plants, and having a £5,000 Fortnum & Mason hamper. He has chosen to reside in the mansion after being made redundant from his job. He embraces his life in the portico of the mansion and has been known to befriend his wealthy neighbors.\Despite the luxury that surrounds him, Fernstedt experiences some drawbacks to his unusual living arrangement. He complains of the noise pollution in the neighborhood, particularly the screeching of Lamborghinis at midnight and the clip-clop of horses leaving the nearby Knightsbridge barracks. He is often kept awake by the disturbances, which he contrasts with his former life of sleeping in train stations and doorways. While he has no family and faced adversity, Fernstedt maintains a self-sufficient lifestyle, having never claimed benefits nor struggling with alcohol dependency. He spends his days working out on gym bars he found in the street, showering for free in nearby Victoria, and engaging with classical literature and attending church services as a practicing Russian Orthodox Christian. He has seemingly adapted to his unique lifestyle and immerses himself in the culture. His neighbors have been very generous, offering clothes, food, and even an iPhone. Fernstedt's presence has become a talking point in the exclusive area, and he claims his neighbors are supportive of his presence, enjoying his company.\Fernstedt's life, however, has also been marked by controversy. He was the subject of a Crown Court trial last year after being caught embracing swans in Hyde Park, earning him the nickname 'The Swan Whisperer'. The incident involved him using food to lure the birds, leading to physical altercations. During the encounter, he rammed his bike into a local resident who was filming him. He was then arrested by a swan volunteer, whom he attacked, causing injuries that required stitches and medical attention. He received a 15-month community order and was banned from Kensington Gardens, receiving a restraining order against his victims. Despite the legal ramifications and controversies, Fernstedt continues to live on the steps of the mansion. He sees his legal troubles as ironic. He represented himself during the four-day trial, showcasing his resilience and unique perspective on his extraordinary situation. He is a testament to the fact that people can rise to any occasion and make something out of it. His story shows a fascinating story of survival in the face of adversity. He now enjoys doing gymnastic moves in front of passersby





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