Knox-Pitt Similarity: Angelina Jolie's Son Looks West Hollywood Alma Mater Graduation with Estranged Dad Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox looked near-identical to his estranged dad Brad Pitt as he attended his sister Zahara's graduation at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt 's son Knox looked near-identical to his estranged dad as he attended sister Zahara's graduation over the weekend. Jolie, 50, was every inch the proud mom as she joined Knox , 17, and older sons Pax, 22, and Maddox, 24, at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Knox showed off a bold new look with his dark locks accented with frosted platinum tips, looking the spitting image of his Oscar-winner dad, who sported a similar style in the early 2000s. The nepo baby, who alongside twin Vivienne and older sister Shiloh, 19, was welcomed during Jolie's 12-year relationship with Pitt which ended in 2016, looked smart in a slate grey suit for the ceremony.

Jolie cut a stylish figure in a slouchy grey coat and heels as she made her way into the auditorium to cheer on a giddy Zahara. In another pointed dig at Pitt, her name was read at the ceremony as Zahara Marley Jolie, rather than as the hyphenated Jolie-Pitt





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Angela Jolie's adopted daughter Zahara Marley Jolie graduates from Spelman College in AtlantaAngelina Jolie's daughter Zahara, who was adopted by Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2005, received her diploma from Spelman College in Atlanta, GA. This significant milestone marked her first-ever graduation, making her the first adopted child of Jolie and Pitt to complete her schooling. Zahara celebrated her independence by choosing to keep her adopted last name as Zahara Marley Jolie without hyphenating with Pitt's last name. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie secured a legal victory in her court battle against Pitt over their winery, Chateau Miraval. The mother-daughter duo also spoke about their unique mother-daughter relationship in a midst of Pitt's ongoing estrangement from his five children with Jolie

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