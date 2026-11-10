Koah Sharp Found Alive in Buried Crate in South Carolina, Father Arrested

Lexington County authorities rescued 11-month-old Koah Sharp from a buried wire crate in South Carolina after a search, and his father was arrested.

Lexington County authorities in South Carolina found 11-month-old Koah Sharp alive inside a buried wire dog crate near Batesburg-Leesville on Tuesday, ending an agonizing search for the missing child. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon announced the discovery at a news conference, saying the boy was buried alive and clinging to life when he was found. The child's father, Michael Comer, was arrested on Monday evening in connection with the case.

Koon said deputies and searchers found Koah crying inside the crate, a sound he described as the most joyful he had ever heard from a crying baby. The sheriff said that God was good in the moments after the rescue. The boy was pulled from the crate and taken for care after the discovery.

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How Searchers Located the Buried Baby Boy

Search teams located Koah Sharp on Tuesday afternoon after noticing freshly disturbed dirt and pine straw in the area. Officers began digging at the spot and, as they probed and laid out the ground, they could hear the infant crying beneath the surface. Koon said the race was on as responders rushed to reach the child.

The crate had been covered with a towel, and Koon said that covering may have created an air pocket that helped the boy survive. Sheriff Koon said the estimate is that Koah spent about 24 hours under that dirt. The effort involved around 100 emergency responders working to find the child.

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The boy was found just 50 yards from his paternal grandfather's home. He had last been seen at around 11am on Monday, and the search began after police were called at around midday that day.

Family Accounts and Alleged Actions of the Father

Koah had been in the care of his grandmother, Trish Comer, who is the mother of Michael Comer. Koon said such arrangements happen quite often. When Trish needed to run an errand, the baby was left in the care of his father before another caregiver was due to arrive.

Koon said that by the time the caregiver got there, Michael Comer was gone and Koah was gone with him. Police went to the home of Comer's father up the street, where they found both doors open and baby belongings inside, but no sign of Michael Comer or the baby. Police said the father was not known to have a car and believed he hitchhiked from place to place.

Investigators later found video showing Comer in the Batesburg-Leesville area without the baby. Koon said the department had been hoping and praying that Comer had left the child with another caregiver, but as the day went on and nobody came forward, the concern grew. Late on Monday evening, Comer was found in an outbuilding at a house in Batesburg and was arrested on charges of burglary and resisting arrest. Koon said Comer did not have much to say about the whereabouts of the baby at that time.

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Koah's mother, Dezarae Sharp, said Comer had been allowed to visit his son on weekends since he had been going to therapy and had stopped drinking. She said his father decided it was time to become jealous over other men and pulled this stunt on a weekend visit. She also said that, as far as she had heard, Comer is a danger to himself and possibly to others. Trish Comer wrote on Facebook that she had left work early because she felt something was wrong, and she called police after realizing her son had taken the child. She wrote that he had his father pick him up and then took off on foot with Koah from his father's house. She said she knew her son was a problem but did not know that he was this bad.

Charges and Next Steps in the Koah Sharp Case

Michael Comer, 25, has been arrested on burglary and resisting arrest charges, according to the sheriff's account of the case. The source material does not describe any additional charges filed in connection with the boy's burial. Authorities have not detailed what further steps will be taken in the case beyond the arrest and the recovery of the child.

Koah was reunited with his family after the rescue, and the case has drawn attention to the reliance on family caregivers when childcare plans change at short notice. Sheriff Koon's account makes clear that the caregiver hand-off on Monday was the point at which the child disappeared. Authorities have described the search as one of the most intensive efforts in the county, with roughly 100 responders involved over the course of the investigation.