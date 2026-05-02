Kobbie Mainoo Prioritizes Champions League Qualification Over World Cup Dreams

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo reveals World Cup discussions are on hold as the team focuses on securing Champions League football, while reflecting on the impact of Casemiro and the challenges of the Premier League.

Kobbie Mainoo , the dynamic midfielder for Manchester United , has revealed that discussions regarding a potential spot in the England squad for the upcoming World Cup are currently taking a backseat to the club's immediate objective: securing Champions League qualification.

Mainoo’s ascent within the team has been remarkable. Previously finding himself outside the starting lineup, the 21-year-old has become an indispensable figure under the guidance of manager Michael Carrick, and he enters Sunday’s highly anticipated match against Liverpool with a renewed sense of security following the signing of a lucrative five-year contract. Despite navigating a period of uncertainty under former manager Ruben Amorim, Mainoo has consistently featured in Carrick’s plans, solidifying his position as a key player.

With his long-term future now firmly established at Old Trafford, Mainoo is expected to be central to the club’s ongoing midfield rebuild. The recruitment team is reportedly exploring options to bolster the heart of the team, with Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson among the players being considered. The departure of Casemiro at the end of the season will create a void, marking the end of a significant chapter in the Brazilian’s Premier League career.

Mainoo speaks with immense respect for Casemiro, acknowledging the profound impact the veteran midfielder has had on his development. He fondly recalls including Casemiro in his FIFA teams even before the Brazilian joined Manchester United, and now cherishes the opportunity to learn from him daily. Mainoo anticipates an emotional farewell for Casemiro, recognizing the invaluable lessons he’s absorbed both on and off the pitch.

He emphasizes the importance of having role models like Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Tom Heaton, observing their professionalism and approach to the game. These experienced players serve as constant sources of inspiration and guidance, shaping Mainoo’s own career trajectory. England’s national team is eager to overcome the disappointment of recent defeats in major tournament finals, particularly their loss to Spain in Euro 2024, following the heartbreak of the penalty shootout defeat to Italy in 2021.

The appointment of Thomas Tuchel as manager and the prospect of the tournament in North America have injected a renewed sense of optimism into the squad. Mainoo acknowledges the possibility of earning a place in Tuchel’s plans for the opening group fixture against Croatia on June 17th, but stresses that his primary focus remains on Manchester United’s immediate goals.

The team is on the cusp of securing a coveted spot in elite European competition, holding a comfortable 10-point lead over sixth-placed Brentford. Mainoo understands the importance of maintaining unwavering concentration on the Premier League, recognizing its unparalleled competitiveness. He cautions against complacency, emphasizing that any lapse in focus can be severely punished. The Premier League is a league where every team poses a threat, and success demands relentless dedication and a commitment to the task at hand.

The World Cup, while a significant aspiration, is currently secondary to the pressing need to deliver results for Manchester United and secure their place among Europe’s elite





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