Kodak Black Arrested in Florida on Drug Trafficking Charge Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

Rapper Kodak Black faces a first-degree felony charge for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine in Florida, adding to his history of legal troubles. The arrest follows an incident outside a children's nonprofit in Orlando, where police found drugs in his vehicle. His attorney argues the charges lack legal basis, but this is not the first time the rapper has encountered legal issues, including past arrests for drug possession and a high-profile lawsuit linked to a shooting outside a Justin Bieber afterparty.

Rapper Kodak Black , whose real name is Bill Kapri, has been arrested in Florida on a drug trafficking charge, marking another legal setback for the 28-year-old artist.

According to reports, Kapri was booked into the Orange County Corrections Department on Wednesday, facing a first-degree felony charge for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine (MDMA). In Florida, trafficking 10 grams or more of MDMA is classified as a serious first-degree felony, carrying a mandatory minimum three-year prison sentence and a $50,000 fine. The case stems from an incident outside the Children's Safety Village, a nonprofit organization for children in Orlando, back in November 2025.

Police were called to the location after reports of gunfire and found a BMW and a Lamborghini parked outside. Detecting the smell of marijuana, officers began searching the vehicles. During the search, Kapri reportedly approached the officers. Authorities said they discovered a pink pair of scissors on the floorboard of one of the cars, which matched a pair seen in a photo on the rapper's Instagram a week earlier.

They also found rings in the car that matched items featured on his social media account. The search eventually uncovered drugs inside the vehicle. Kapri's attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that the rapper’s arrest on Wednesday was part of a coordinated surrender linked to the November 2025 incident, when police searched a vehicle carrying a passenger who was not the rapper. Cohen argued that the trafficking charge has a 'weak legal basis' and 'should have never been filed.

' This is not the first time Kapri has faced legal trouble. In 2023, he was arrested in South Florida on charges of cocaine possession, tampering with evidence, and violating probation. The previous year, in 2022, the rapper was arrested in Fort Lauderdale after Florida Highway Patrol officers stopped him and discovered 31 oxycodone tablets and $74,960 in cash, authorities said. He was also driving with an expired license and registration tags.

Kapri was also involved in a high-profile legal battle stemming from a February 12, 2022, shooting outside a Justin Bieber Super Bowl afterparty. The incident took place outside The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles, where a shootout left four people injured, including Kapri. The victims, Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman, later filed a lawsuit claiming that Kapri had instigated the altercation that led to their injuries. The lawsuit also named Justin Bieber and the venue as defendants.

The venue was dismissed from the case in June 2024, while Bieber was voluntarily removed by the plaintiffs. In August 2025, the plaintiffs sought a $10.6 million default judgment against Kapri, alleging he had failed to respond to the suit.

However, by March 2026, the case was fully dropped, closing the chapter on the legal dispute with no possibility of it being refiled





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Kodak Black Drug Trafficking Legal Troubles Rapper Arrested Florida Crime

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