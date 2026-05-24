Konrad Laimer ignites a verbal firestorm with his latest contract-poker quips

The Austrian midfielder's comments on his wage demands ahead of the Champions League semi-final were perceived as humorous, despite the seriousness of the issue. Despite his demand for €15 million per year, he maintained his high regard for Bayern and his importance to the squad.

Most of the FC Bayern Munich squad had already left for the double-celebration when Konrad Laimer finally entered the mixed zone. Despite having just endured a gruelling ordeal, the Austrian midfielder was in high spirits.

'I was all alone in the doping room. That kind of thing should be banned,' Laimer said with a broad grin, joining the group of waiting reporters in the tunnel beneath the Olympic Stadium late after Bayern Munich's 3–0 DFB Cup final win over VfB Stuttgart, prompting loud laughter





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FC Bayern Munich Vfb Stuttgart DFB Cup Final Konrad Laimer Salary Talks Uli Hoeneß Shirt Pocket Negotiations World Cup

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