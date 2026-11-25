Tree lopper Koree Mellows survived a severe stump grinder accident in Windella, NSW. He faces potential leg loss and long recovery after his femur was shattered.

Tree lopper Koree Mellows, a 24-year-old father from the Hunter region, is currently fighting for his life and potentially his leg following a catastrophic workplace accident. The incident occurred last Friday at a residential property in Windella, New South Wales, where Mellows was operating heavy machinery. He suffered severe trauma that shattered his femur in two places and destroyed the muscles in his leg.

Severity Of The Machine Accident

Mellows became trapped in a stump grinder while working on a home in Windella. The machine tore through his leg, causing immediate and catastrophic injury. He managed to hold himself up on the machine for ten minutes before paramedics arrived, despite experiencing excruciating pain. The tree lopper stated that his chainsaw pants and belt were sucked into the spindle, which halted the spinning mechanism.

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He recalled checking the clearance on the stump relative to the turf level when the accident happened. Within seconds of standing in front of the grinder, he felt his body slammed against the cutting head. He screamed for help and focused entirely on his young daughter and partner, fearing he would never hold them again. He drifted in and out of consciousness during the ordeal.

Emergency Medical Intervention

Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted Mellows to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for emergency treatment. Surgeons performed immediate surgery to insert titanium rods into his shattered leg. He has since undergone a second operation and faces several more surgeries, each carrying significant risks of complications. The extent of the damage is severe, with all muscles in his leg reported as destroyed.

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Mellows remains in the hospital and is at risk of having his leg amputated. The medical team is working to ensure he can keep the limb and eventually learn to walk again. The recovery process is expected to take a minimum of twelve months. This long timeline means he will be unable to work and support his family during this critical period.

Financial Support And Recovery Plans

His partner, Phoenix Crowe, and her family established a GoFundMe page to support the young father. The fundraiser aims to ease the financial burden on Mellows while he focuses on his recovery. As a sole trader, he has no paid leave to fall back on. The funds will help cover unpaid leave, medical bills, and daily living expenses.

Despite the life-threatening nature of his injuries, Mellows has maintained a positive attitude. He joked after his surgery that he was nearly a stumpy by a stumpy. The GoFundMe page noted that while his spirit is high, he still faces the hardest battle of his life. The campaign had already raised more than $4,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. This support is vital as he begins the long road to rehabilitation.