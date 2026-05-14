Kouri Richins Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Fentanyl Poisoning of Husband

A Utah real estate agent who posed as a grieving widow has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering her husband to steal his multimillion-dollar estate.

Kouri Richins , a former real estate agent and children's book author, has received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. This decision was handed down in a Summit County Court in Park City, Utah, during proceedings that coincided with the 44th birthday of her victim, Eric Richins.

Dressed in lime green prison clothing and restrained by handcuffs and shackles, the 35-year-old mother of three faced the gravity of her crimes. Despite the severity of the charges, Richins displayed a striking lack of emotion as Judge Richard Mzarek delivered the final verdict, ensuring she would spend the rest of her natural life behind bars.

The atmosphere in the courtroom was tense, marked by the juxtaposition of the defendant's cold demeanor and the heartbreaking testimony provided by the victims and their representatives. The investigation revealed a chilling pattern of calculated murder and manipulation. In March 2022, Richins killed her husband by administering a lethal dose of fentanyl hidden within a homemade Moscow Mule cocktail.

This was not her first attempt on his life; evidence presented during the high-profile trial showed that she had previously attempted to poison Eric with a tainted sandwich on Valentine's Day of the same year. Her motive was rooted in greed and betrayal, as she sought to seize her husband's multimillion-dollar estate to begin a new existence with her lover. Following the murder, Richins spent over a year meticulously crafting a public image as a devastated widow.

She went as far as publishing a children's book focused on grief titled 'Are You With Me?

' and appeared on local television to garner sympathy, effectively using her husband's death as a platform to promote her image while concealing her role as his killer. During the sentencing hearing, Richins delivered a rambling and contradictory forty-minute speech. She addressed her three young sons, aged nine, eleven, and thirteen, insisting on her innocence and claiming that the conviction was based on an 'absolute lie'.

She urged her children to emulate their father and claimed she would never have taken him away from them. However, this display of maternal affection was starkly contrasted by the testimony of the children's therapists and the children themselves. The boys, through gut-wrenching statements, expressed an overwhelming fear of their mother, detailing how she had locked them in their rooms and the basement, denied them food, and threatened their pets after their father's death.

Throughout these harrowing accounts and the devastating impact statements from Eric's family, Richins was observed rolling her eyes, pulling faces, and raising her eyebrows, showing a profound lack of remorse. The jury ultimately convicted the 35-year-old on five separate felony counts, including aggravated murder, aggravated attempted murder, forgery, and insurance fraud. Despite the evidence and the conviction, Richins vowed to continue contacting her children from prison, asserting that she would one day return home.

She claimed to be in shock and disbelief regarding her conviction, insisting that love is enough to overcome the noise surrounding the case. Her assertions of innocence and love stand in direct opposition to the forensic evidence of the fentanyl poisoning and the emotional trauma inflicted upon her children.

The court's decision to impose life without parole serves as a finality to a case that shocked the community of Kamas, Utah, revealing the dark reality beneath a facade of suburban perfection and maternal grief





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