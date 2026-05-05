Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Family Beach Day and Vegan Dinner Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted enjoying a casual beach day with their children in Malibu, followed by a vegan dinner and a comedy show. The couple also shared updates on their personal projects, including Barker's upcoming documentary about surviving a plane crash.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a relaxed family outing in Malibu , California, on Monday, accompanied by their two-year-old son Rocky Thirteen Barker and Kardashian's thirteen-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland Disick.

The couple, known for their distinctive style, opted for comfortable attire, with both Kourtney and Penelope sporting matching dark ponytails and playfully carving designs in the sand with sticks. This public appearance comes as Barker has expressed a desire to shield his younger son from the intense scrutiny of the spotlight, reflecting a growing awareness of the impact of social media and public life on children.

He voiced this sentiment in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, questioning the appropriateness of parents sharing images of their children online without their consent as they grow older. The couple's blended family also includes Barker's older children – Landon, Alabama, and Atiana – from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, and Kardashian's sons Mason and Reign, from her relationship with Scott Disick.

Following their beachside stroll, Kardashian and Barker continued their date with a vegan meal at Crossroads Kitchen, a Melrose restaurant co-owned by Barker and chef Tal Ronnen. They were later seen attending a comedy show featuring Shane Gillis at the Hollywood Bowl, both sporting matching Vans sneakers. Kardashian, a prominent figure on social media with over 287 million followers, shared glimpses of their day on her Instagram story, simply captioning a post 'Husband date.

' The couple's relationship, which began in 2020, has been widely documented, culminating in three elaborate wedding ceremonies in 2022 – in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, and Portofino. Beyond their personal life, Barker is currently focused on promoting his upcoming documentary, 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear,' which is set to premiere on Hulu this summer.

The documentary delves into his harrowing experience surviving a devastating plane crash nearly 18 years ago, an event that left him with severe burns and post-traumatic stress disorder, but ultimately inspired him to embrace sobriety. This documentary offers an intimate and unfiltered look into Barker's journey of recovery and resilience, highlighting the support system that helped him navigate the aftermath of the crash.

He describes the film as a tribute to the people who stood by him during a life-changing experience and expresses gratitude for the opportunity to share his story with the public. The plane crash, which occurred in 2008 and claimed the lives of four other passengers, remains a defining moment in Barker's life.

He previously shared his concerns about the impact of fame on his children, emphasizing the importance of allowing them to grow up without the constant pressure of public attention. Kardashian, known for her own entrepreneurial ventures like Lemme, also appears to be mindful of balancing her public persona with the desire to protect her children's privacy. The couple's recent activities demonstrate a blend of enjoying their public life together while also prioritizing family time and personal well-being





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