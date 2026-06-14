Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Horse-Free Day in Central Park

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker were spotted enjoying a horse-free day in Central Park with their two-year-old son Rocky. The family was seen riding in a pedicab and exploring the park on foot, with Barker driving a cargo bike as they went.

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker were spotted strolling through Central Park on Saturday. The 47-year-old reality TV star wore a semi-sheer black outfit, which included a low-cut black bra underneath a see-through, short-sleeved, flowy dress.

She was joined by her husband, 50, and their two-year-old son Rocky. The family was seen holding hands and riding in a pedicab, with Barker driving a cargo bike as they explored the park. The animal activist group PETA praised the family for choosing a horse-free way to experience Central Park.

The Barkers have a busy weekend in New York City, with Travis Barker participating in a three-mile run for his Run Travis Run organization and his documentary Louder Than Fear premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival. The movie, which explores the drummer's life and career, will debut on Hulu August 13





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Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Central Park Horse-Free Pedicab Run Travis Run Louder Than Fear Tribeca Film Festival

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