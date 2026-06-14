Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Tribeca Film Festival

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made a rare red carpet appearance together at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Barker's new documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear. The couple, who wed in 2022 and share two-year-old son Rocky, attended the event in New York City.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made a rare red carpet appearance together at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Barker's new documentary Travis Barker : Louder Than Fear.

The couple, who wed in 2022 and share two-year-old son Rocky, attended the event in New York City. Kardashian put on an ultra sexy display in a black satin shirt dress with a contrasting white collar, leaving the ankle-length frock mostly unbuttoned to reveal her shapely legs and tease the tiny bralette she was wearing underneath. Barker held hands with his wife of four years as they braved the event's photographers as a duo.

The documentary follows Barker's rise to fame as the drummer of Blink-182, his near-fatal 2008 plane crash that saw him undergo 16 surgeries and his triumphant return to the music industry. The couple also enjoyed a stroll through Central Park with their two-year-old son earlier on Saturday, with Barker driving a cargo bike as the Poosh founder cuddled Rocky in the backseat.

Barker later reshared an Instagram post from PETA, thanking them 'for choosing a horse-free way to experience Central Park.

' The documentary will be available to stream starting August 13 on Hulu





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