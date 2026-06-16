Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal Devastating Miscarriage in New Documentary

In his new documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, the Blink-182 drummer shares the heartbreaking story of the miscarriage he and Kourtney Kardashian suffered early in their relationship, their subsequent IVF journey, and the eventual birth of their son Rocky.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have publicly shared the heartbreaking experience of suffering a miscarriage six months into their relationship, a loss they describe as devastating.

This revelation marks the first time the couple has spoken openly about this personal tragedy, which occurred in 2021 after they discovered they were expecting a daughter whom they planned to name Tulip. The emotional disclosure is featured in Travis Barker's new documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. At the screening, Kourtney, 47, was in the audience to support her husband, 50.

According to footage reviewed by Us Weekly, the couple became pregnant just six months after they began dating. Their joy turned to grief when, at a three-month prenatal appointment, doctors informed them that the baby no longer had a heartbeat. In the documentary, Kourtney poignantly states, When we lost the baby, we were devastated, and we cried for days.

The film also captures the couple's challenging journey with fertility treatments, showing them undergoing five in vitro fertilization (IVF) attempts over an eight-month period. Feeling emotionally and physically exhausted, they decided in May 2023 that they were officially done with IVF and hoped to conceive naturally. Their perseverance was rewarded the following month when Kourtney announced her pregnancy during Travis's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. Their son, Rocky, was born in November 2023.

The documentary premiere also provided a rare public appearance for the pair together on a red carpet, an event they have seldom attended in recent years. Their last joint red carpet appearance was over two years prior, at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in January 2024. Also showing support for Travis was his son, Landon Barker, 22. Travis shares Landon and his daughter Alabama, 20, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The couple divorced in 2008 after four years of marriage. Shanna appears in Travis's documentary in a surprise cameo where she discusses their past marriage, and she is also featured in archival footage from their reality series Meet the Barkers.

The documentary, which spans seven years of Travis's life, also explores his meteoric rise as the drummer for Blink-182, the near-fatal 2008 plane crash that left him with severe burns and required 16 surgeries, and his inspiring return to the music stage. Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear is set to stream on Hulu starting August 13.

Beyond their shared son Rocky, Kourtney is also a mother to three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick: Mason, 16, Reign, 11, and Penelope, 13, with whom she shares custody. This story highlights a profound moment of vulnerability from a high-profile couple, offering a raw look at the pain of pregnancy loss and the complex path to growing a family through fertility challenges.

Their decision to share this journey publicly in Travis's documentary underscores a desire to break the silence around miscarriage and IVF struggles, potentially offering comfort and solidarity to others facing similar experiences. The premiere event itself served as a symbol of their resilience and partnership, having navigated immense grief to eventually welcome a child and continue building their blended family





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Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Miscarriage IVF Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear Documentary Pregnancy Loss Blink-182

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