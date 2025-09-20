Kourtney Kardashian Debuts New Bangs and Reflects on the Anniversary of a Tragic Event

Kourtney Kardashian reveals a new hairstyle with bangs on Instagram while her husband Travis Barker reflects on the anniversary of a deadly plane crash. The couple continues to navigate their family life, including their son Rocky Thirteen, and Barker's music career, sharing glimpses with their audience.

Kourtney Kardashian surprised her massive Instagram following with a fresh new look on Friday. The reality star, mother of four, and wife to Travis Barker , debuted a set of newly cut bangs, sharing two mirror selfies with her 217 million followers. The accompanying caption, 'Witchy season ✂️,' hinted at a seasonal transformation, while her husband, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker , responded with a fiery red-hot face emoji with a wagging tongue and sweat droplet, a clear sign of his admiration.

The change comes as Kourtney has been experiencing a viral infection, which she revealed in an Instagram Story featuring snippets of her dark hair scattered on the floor near a stuffed animal. In a candid admission, she wrote, 'I always get the urge to cut my hair when I have Covid,' offering insight into the inspiration behind her latest style update. In the mirror selfies, Kourtney appeared makeup-free, highlighting her natural beauty, and sported a white, crew neck graphic T-shirt, alongside a flawless, short, and glossy nude manicure. The post garnered immediate attention, with her lifestyle brand, Poosh, also chiming in the comments section. Poosh responded with, 'It’s about that time,' accompanied by a black heart and a carved pumpkin emoji. The engagement shows the continued influence of Kourtney and her brand on her loyal fan base. The couple, married in a lavish Italian wedding in 2022, welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen, on November 1, 2023. The family now includes Kourtney's three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, alongside Travis's children from his previous marriage: stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26, son Landon, 21, and daughter Alabama, 19. Despite the public's interest in their family life, the couple has chosen to keep their son Rocky's face mostly private, sharing only glimpses of the toddler. This is a common practice of the family trying to keep the children away from the public eyes as much as possible. \ The family dynamic is further shaped by Barker's reflections on the anniversary of a tragic event in his life. September 19 marked 17 years since Barker survived a deadly plane crash in 2008. The accident claimed the lives of pilots Sarah Lemmon and James Bland, security guard Chris Baker, and assistant Charles Still. The musician, DJ AM, also survived the crash but tragically passed away from an overdose less than a year later. On this solemn day, Barker acknowledged the tragedy, expressing his ongoing gratitude and remembrance for those who were lost. In his post on Friday, the entertainer wrote, '17 years later, I'm still here and I never forget the lives we lost that night. I live every day in their memory.' The event undoubtedly continues to influence Barker’s life, and his dedication to keeping the memory of the deceased alive is a testament to his character. Recent snapshots shared on social media highlight the couple’s experiences on tour, giving fans a peek into their family life as they navigate the demands of Barker’s career. Earlier this month, Barker shared a photo dump showcasing, 'Good good things.' Kourtney also shared a roundup of photos including their son Rocky from their family's time on tour with the rock star, posted on September 10. The frequent updates provide insights into their private life for the public as they continue their journey together. The couple, in the midst of their family life and career, also share their family adventures with their son Rocky Thirteen, who will turn two years old in November. The blended family is trying to navigate their family and professional lives with the help of social media, sharing their experiences with their public





