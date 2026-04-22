Kourtney Kardashian Receives Heartfelt Birthday Tributes from Family

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian turned 47 on Saturday and was showered with love and appreciation from her family, including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and her stepdaughters Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, who all took to social media to express their affection.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 47th birthday on Saturday with a flood of loving tributes from her family and loved ones on social media . Leading the charge was her mother, Kris Jenner , who shared a carousel of throwback photos on Instagram accompanied by a heartfelt message expressing how Kourtney transformed her life the moment she became a mother.

Jenner praised Kourtney’s dedication to family, her incredible motherhood, and her success as a businesswoman, showering her with affection and pride. Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also took to Instagram to express her deep affection, referring to Kourtney as her ‘forever person’ and ‘built-in best friend. ’ Khloe reminisced about their lifelong bond, describing Kourtney as a soulmate, comedian, and safe haven.

She highlighted Kourtney’s strength, humor, and loving nature, expressing immense pride in the life she has built and the love she has found. Kim Kardashian, in a more concise but equally affectionate post, simply declared Kourtney her ‘BFF and ever,’ sharing a collection of childhood and recent photos. The outpouring of love extended beyond her sisters and mother. Kourtney’s stepdaughters, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, also shared heartfelt messages on social media.

Alabama expressed gratitude for Kourtney’s presence as a motherly figure, praising her calming, strong, and loving energy. Atiana simply celebrated Kourtney as a ‘light’ in the lives of those who know her, wishing her a year filled with love, adventures, and cherished memories. Kourtney shares three children with ex-partner Scott Disick and one with husband Travis Barker, and is a stepmother to Barker’s children.

The widespread celebration underscores the strong family bonds and the significant impact Kourtney has had on the lives of those around her





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