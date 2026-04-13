Kourtney Kardashian Shares Coachella Experience: VIP Access, Travis Barker's Performance, and a Sandstorm

Kourtney Kardashian offers fans a peek into her Coachella weekend, highlighting Travis Barker's performance with Clipse, the family's activities, and a party hosted by her wellness brand, Poosh, which was impacted by a sandstorm.

Kourtney Kardashian provided fans with an exclusive glimpse into her VIP Coachella weekend, sharing a series of images and videos on social media. The reality star, accompanied by her husband, Travis Barker , documented their experience at the music festival. Barker, the drummer for the iconic band Blink-182, took to the stage with the hip-hop duo Clipse, thrilling the crowds with his energetic performance.

Kardashian showcased their arrival at the festival in a vintage Ford Bronco convertible, with Barker at the wheel and herself capturing the moment on camera. The couple's journey to the festival was soundtracked by Etta James' 'A Sunday Kind of Love,' adding to the nostalgic and romantic feel of their desert adventure. While Barker performed on the Outdoor Stage, Kardashian and their son, Rocky Thirteen, also engaged in musical pursuits, with Rocky playfully exploring a custom drum set. This display of family fun added a heartwarming touch to the glamorous event.

Beyond the musical performances, Kardashian also hosted Camp Poosh, an exclusive Coachella party celebrating her wellness brand, Poosh. The event, held at a luxurious Palm Desert estate, drew a crowd of glamorous influencers and featured various activities and amenities. Guests enjoyed Kardashian-branded merchandise, an open bar stocked with Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila, and a selection of food trucks. The highlight of the party was a performance by Ashlee Simpson, adding to the festive atmosphere. However, the desert's harsh environment intervened, as a sudden sandstorm swept through the party, causing some disruption. Influencer Jack Jerry captured the storm's impact on video, showcasing the winds and the partygoers seeking shelter. Despite the unexpected weather, the celebration continued, capturing the spirit of the event.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's presence at Coachella underscored their strong bond and mutual support. Their journey to the festival, documented through social media, illustrated their family dynamics and the joyous moments they shared. In a heartfelt Instagram post commemorating Barker's 50th birthday, Kardashian expressed her profound admiration and love for her husband, describing him as a dedicated family man and an inspiration. The couple's relationship, which began in 2022 with a star-studded wedding in Italy, continues to thrive, as evidenced by their public displays of affection and shared experiences. They are parents to two-year-old Rocky Thirteen and share a blended family with Barker's children from previous relationships and Kardashian's children with Scott Disick, reflecting their commitment to each other and their blended family. The Coachella experience further solidified their position as a high-profile couple who navigate the world of music, business, and family with charm and enthusiasm, showcasing a blend of glamour and family values.





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