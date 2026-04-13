Kourtney Kardashian Shares Exclusive Coachella Moments: Family, Performances, and a Sandstorm

Kourtney Kardashian offers fans a VIP look at her Coachella experience, supporting husband Travis Barker's performance with Clipse and hosting a star-studded party that faced a sandstorm. The article also touches on their family life and shared birthday celebrations.

Kourtney Kardashian provided fans with an exclusive glimpse into her VIP Coachella experience, sharing a series of images and moments from the recent music festival . Her coverage highlighted her support for husband Travis Barker , who performed as the drummer for the hip-hop duo Clipse on the festival's third day.

Kardashian's posts offered a behind-the-scenes look at their journey to the stage, arriving in a vintage Ford Bronco convertible with Barker at the wheel and Kardashian capturing the experience with her camera. The backdrop music for their drive was Etta James' 'A Sunday Kind of Love,' setting a relaxed tone as they headed towards the energetic atmosphere of Coachella. Barker's performance with Clipse on the Outdoor Stage showcased his drumming skills, captivating the audience with a high-energy beat. The couple's involvement went beyond the main stage performances, revealing the blend of music and family that marked their Coachella experience. Beyond the musical performances, the Kardashian family's presence at Coachella extended to other activities, including a drumming session by their two-year-old son, Rocky Thirteen. Kourtney shared a photo of Rocky interacting with a custom drum kit, showing his early exploration of music. Additionally, Kourtney hosted a Coachella party under her wellness brand, Poosh. The exclusive Camp Poosh event was held at a Palm Desert estate, featuring a summer camp theme and attracting a group of glamorous influencers. The event provided guests with Kardashian-branded merchandise, an open bar stocked with Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila, food trucks, and a performance by Ashlee Simpson. However, the event faced an unexpected challenge as it was hit by a sandstorm, captured in a video showing the party's temporary structures being impacted by strong winds. The sandstorm seemingly struck towards the end of the party, leading to a quick retreat for attendees seeking shelter. These events highlighted the mix of celebration and nature's unpredictability that defined the Coachella weekend for Kourtney Kardashian and her family. The presence of family and friends further enhanced the Coachella experience for Kourtney and Travis. The pair tied the knot in Italy in 2022. Kourtney reunited with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, at the festival. Furthermore, Kourtney paid a special tribute to Travis, posting a heartwarming message on Instagram to celebrate his 50th birthday. She described being married to Barker as an honor, expressing gratitude for his qualities and the joy of sharing life with him. Her post included various photos of them embracing, emphasizing their bond. Travis reciprocated the love by expressing his gratitude for her, acknowledging the blessing she brings to his life. The couple is parents to Rocky Thirteen, and Travis is also the father to Landon, Alabama, and stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, as well as Kourtney's children, Penelope, Reign, and Mason. This underscored the strong family connection that shaped their Coachella experience, blending music, celebrations, and quality time together within the vibrant atmosphere of the festival





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Coachella Clipse Camp Poosh Rocky Thirteen Sandstorm Celebrity Music Festival

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabrina Carpenter Criticized for Rude Comments Towards Yodeling Fan at CoachellaSabrina Carpenter faces backlash after her Coachella performance due to her negative response to a yodeling fan. Fans and users on social media quickly labeled her behavior as rude and disrespectful.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Among Fans After Coachella Post Raises Questions About Breast ImplantFans express concerns over a detail spotted in Kylie Jenner's Coachella post, leading to speculation about her breast implant.

Read more »

Lizzo Twerks, Flaunts Weight Release at Coachella 2026, and Discusses Her Fitness JourneyLizzo surprises fans at Coachella 2026 with a twerking performance alongside a life-sized Labubu, while also openly discussing her weight release journey and sobriety.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Spotted at Coachella, Fueling Relationship SpeculationKim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen together at Justin Bieber's Coachella performance, following a recent Instagram debut. The couple, along with Kardashian's daughter North, were photographed at the festival. Reports also emerged of Kardashian's 11,000-mile trip to spend time with Hamilton in London. The pair continue to spark relationship speculation.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Spotted at Coachella, Fueling Romance RumorsKim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen together at Justin Bieber's Coachella performance, further sparking rumors of a budding romance. Their appearance at the festival, along with Kardashian's reported 11,000-mile trip to spend time with Hamilton, has captivated fans and the media.

Read more »

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Coachella Experience: VIP Access, Travis Barker's Performance, and a SandstormKourtney Kardashian offers fans a peek into her Coachella weekend, highlighting Travis Barker's performance with Clipse, the family's activities, and a party hosted by her wellness brand, Poosh, which was impacted by a sandstorm.

Read more »