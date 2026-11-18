KPMG Australia reduces headcount by 230 roles and 20 partners, bringing total redundancies to 630. The move follows document misuse issues and a federal contract ban, impacting the 9000-strong workforce.

KPMG Australia confirmed that it will eliminate 230 positions and approximately 20 partner roles. This latest reduction is a direct consequence of the ongoing fallout from its document misuse scandal. The accounting giant faces continued pressure from the controversy that has shaken its reputation. The firm is also grappling with an extended ban on bidding for new federal government contracts.

Reduction From Initial 400 Forecast

The current round of redundancies is lower than the 400 cuts initially forecast at the beginning of the month. More employees and partners than expected have already departed for other employers voluntarily. The latest job losses bring the total number of redundancies to about 630 across the firm. This figure applies to KPMG Australia's 9,000-strong workforce and is below earlier estimates made in July. Those earlier projections considered the potential damage caused by the scandal to be more severe.

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CEO Acknowledges Impact On Staff

KPMG chief executive John Sams addressed the significant impact the latest changes will have on affected employees. He described the decisions as difficult and acknowledged the serious implications for the company. Sams stated that the firm does not underestimate what these changes mean for the people involved. He emphasized that the priority is to support staff through this challenging transition process.

Restructure To Rebuild Client Demand

John Sams explained that the restructure is necessary to align the business with client demand. The goal is to help rebuild the firm after the reputational damage caused by the issues. Affected staff members are expected to be notified by the end of Thursday. The firm aims to streamline operations to better meet current market requirements and restore trust.

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Exploring Redeployment And Overseas Roles

KPMG is also exploring redeployment opportunities for displaced workers within the organization. The firm is looking at overseas secondments as an alternative where possible. These measures are intended to provide support and potential career paths for those affected by the cuts. The company is balancing the need to reduce costs with retaining valuable talent.

Financial Pressure From Contract Ban

The job cuts come as KPMG faces an extended ban on bidding for new federal government contracts. This restriction adds further pressure on the business during a critical period. The loss of potential government work compounds the financial strain on the accounting giant. The firm must navigate these challenges while managing its reduced workforce.