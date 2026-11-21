Josh Foster, AI director at KPMG, recounts the traumatic loss of his two-year-old son Jaxon following a fall at the King Evelthon Hotel in Cyprus and his subsequent legal ordeal.

Joshua Foster, an artificial intelligence director at the global accountancy firm KPMG, has shared the devastating details of the accidental death of his two-year-old son, Jaxon, during a family vacation at the five-star King Evelthon Hotel in Chlorakas, Cyprus. The tragic incident occurred on July 12 when the toddler slipped from his father's grasp and fell approximately 33 feet to his death from a fourth-floor window.

The Circumstances of the Tragedy

Foster, aged 37, had arrived at the coastal village north of Paphos with his wife, their five-year-old daughter, and his father-in-law to celebrate their summer holiday. The family viewed Cyprus as their happy place, having previously visited with Foster's parents-in-law who owned a holiday home there for decades. On the morning of the accident, the family was preparing to go down for dinner, and Foster momentarily lifted Jaxon onto a raised windowsill to allow the boy to see the view of the pool below.

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Foster believed the large paned window was securely shut, but it was not. In an instant, the toddler slipped from his father's grasp and plummeted to the ground below. Josh Foster sprinted down the stairs to reach his son, but the toddler could not be saved. Jaxon took his last breath in his mother's arms as she sang to him, marking the end of a day that had begun with joy and donkey rides in the pool.

Detention and Legal Proceedings

In the immediate aftermath, the situation escalated rapidly for the grieving father. Within 24 hours of the accident, Joshua Foster was arrested, denied access to a lawyer, handcuffed, and placed in a police cell. During this time, his wife faced the brutal task of identifying their son's body alone while maintaining a facade of normalcy for their five-year-old daughter, who was unaware that her brother had died. Foster was detained for eight days, the maximum period permitted under local law.

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He was formally charged with causing death by a rash, thoughtless, or dangerous act and was banned from leaving the country. The travel ban was temporarily lifted for one month in August solely to allow Josh Foster to attend his son's burial. Despite the immense personal cost, Foster was required to return to Cyprus in September to face the legal charges, enduring a prolonged period of isolation and legal scrutiny during his time of profound grief.

Resolution and Personal Grief

Josh Foster finally walked free last month after pleading guilty to the charge. The presiding judge acknowledged the severity of the emotional toll, stating that Foster would feel guilt for the rest of his life. Now back in the United Kingdom with his wife, a 38-year-old physiotherapist who has requested anonymity, Foster has chosen to speak publicly about the experience. The family fiercely protected Jaxon's identity for three months, but his name was revealed last week when an inquest into his death opened in Essex.

The family continues to navigate the deep emotional scars left by the tragedy. Josh Foster describes the difficulty of daily routines, such as preparing meals, where he instinctively reaches for his son's bowl before remembering he is gone. Their five-year-old daughter, who believes her brother is in heaven, waves at the sky and blows kisses to him, acutely aware that she has lost her best friend and transitioned from having a sibling to being an only child.

Advocacy and Lasting Impact

Josh Foster, who received no payment for this interview, states that he shares his story not to seek sympathy but to prevent similar tragedies from affecting other families. He carries the burden of the accident for the rest of his life but hopes that raising awareness about hotel safety and window security can help protect other children. The incident has left his wife feeling numb and has fundamentally altered their family dynamic, yet they remain united in their love for their surviving daughter and their memory of Jaxon.