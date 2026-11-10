KPRC Reporter Nicole Nielsen Takes Early Maternity Leave

KPRC reporter Nicole Nielsen announces early maternity leave after her son arrived three weeks ahead of schedule. She plans to return in February.

Houston broadcast journalist Nicole Nielsen has officially begun an early maternity leave from KPRC after the birth of her son several weeks before her expected due date. The reporter, who joined the Houston news channel in March 2026, shared the news via social media platforms to inform her audience of her absence. She expressed immense joy and love for her new family member while acknowledging the sudden shift in her professional schedule.

Nielsen Announces Early Leave Timeline

Nicole Nielsen revealed that her baby boy arrived three weeks ahead of the planned delivery date, prompting an immediate adjustment to her career timeline. The news anchor, who is well-known for her dedicated coverage of the Houston Heights neighborhood, stated that life has been a whirlwind since the unexpected arrival. She emphasized that this time is precious and something she will never get back, making family her current top priority over work duties.

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The journalist took to social media to introduce her new title and explain the sudden quiet period that occurred during the middle of last week. She noted that the family was adjusting to their new life during that time, which caused the brief pause in her public communications. Despite the difficulty of stepping away from the job she loves, Nielsen remains overjoyed and completely in love with her new son.

Producer David Manages Social Media Content

To ensure her digital presence remains active during her absence, Nicole Nielsen has enlisted the help of her producer, David, who collaborates with her on the 6.00pm newscast. She introduced David to her followers through a Facebook post, explaining that he will take over management of her Instagram account while she is on leave. This transition allows her audience to continue receiving updates and content without interruption from her primary desk.

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Nielsen also highlighted her proactive approach to her leave, revealing that she spent the last few months preparing content for her viewers. The material she has prepared includes neighborhood news updates and fun facts about the areas she typically covers. She expressed excitement about keeping the page active and engaging for her community while she focuses on nurturing her newborn.

Nielsen Professional Background in Houston

Before joining KPRC, Nicole Nielsen spent six years with CBS News Texas (KTVT) in Dallas-Fort Worth, working as a reporter, fill-in anchor, and traffic anchor. She is an alumna of the University of Oklahoma and has gained recognition from the Broadcast Education Association and the National Broadcasting Society for her professional achievements. Her early career included internships at major news outlets, including WFAA 8 and News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City.

This move to KPRC represented a significant step in her career, allowing her to focus on local Houston community stories. Her extensive experience in various anchoring roles has prepared her well for the responsibilities of a dedicated neighborhood reporter. The team at KPRC acknowledges the value she brings to their morning and evening broadcasts.

Return Plans and Other Team Updates

Nicole Nielsen plans to be off the air for the next three months, with a scheduled return to work in February. This timeline allows her to bond with her son during the critical early months of his life. She assured her followers that the content pipeline is set to keep them informed until she resumes her regular duties.

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Her return to the newsroom will follow a brief period of absence, similar to what KPRC meteorologist Caroline Brown recently experienced. Brown returned to work last week after spending three months at home with her second child, George David Chadderdon, who was born on August 6, 2026. Brown, who also welcomed her first son, JJ, in February 2025, set a precedent for the newsroom family leave policy.

The KPRC team continues to support both reporters as they balance their professional responsibilities with their growing families. The station remains committed to providing continuous coverage of Houston news through the coordinated efforts of its staff during these transitional periods.