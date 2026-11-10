Krakow Mass Shooting Kills Six as British Man Harry Marchant Is Hospitalised

A mass shooting in Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday killed six people and injured at least 15 others, including British teenager Harry Marchant, who is now stable.

A 19-year-old British man, Harry Marchant from York, North Yorkshire, is being treated in hospital after being wounded in a mass shooting in Krakow that left six people dead. The attack took place in the Main Market Square of the Polish city on Saturday at around 3pm local time. At least 15 others, including two police officers, were injured in the shooting, which Polish prime minister Donald Tusk described as a 'truly exceptional tragedy'.

The gunman, a Polish citizen identified locally as Michal Oksiński, 24, was wounded in a shootout with two police officers shortly after the attack. He died on Monday of his injuries. Police later discovered the bodies of three of his relatives at his home on the outskirts of Krakow, where they had gunshot wounds to their heads. Authorities believe the victims were the suspect's parents and sister.

Also read UK National Harry Marchant Named Among Victims of Krakow Shooting

How the Krakow Square Attack Unfolded

Michal Oksiński allegedly drove a black Subaru into the crowded Main Market Square before opening fire with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. He was dressed in military-style green fatigues and wore what appeared to be a helmet and body armour. According to Polish police commander Marek Boron, four women and two men died at the market. Three of the dead were Polish and one was British.

Police said Oksiński had first killed his family at home before travelling into the historic city centre. Local media published images of the suspect, and the attack has been described by investigators as one of the most serious incidents of its kind in the country. Oksiński was treated after being shot by police and was in critical condition before his death in hospital on Monday morning.

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Among the dead was visual artist Izabela Woźna, 53, from Chodzież in Poland. She was the mother of four children and was due to open an art exhibition in Krakow later that week. Chodzież Mayor Jacek Gursz paid tribute to her, saying she derived great satisfaction from her art and had exhibited her work across Europe. He added that she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Victims, Families and Stakeholder Reactions

The British Embassy in Poland confirmed that a 32-year-old British man was among the dead, and an Austrian woman was also killed. The wounded included people from Britain, Portugal, Russia, Germany and Austria. The family of Harry Marchant said in a statement that their son was injured during the incident and is now in a stable condition, receiving ongoing hospital treatment.

The Marchant family thanked first responders, the medical team and the people of Poland for their help and care. They asked for their privacy to be respected as they support Harry through his recovery. Mayor Gursz announced that a concert in memory of Izabela Woźna would be held in her home town of Chodzież on Thursday, and a fundraiser has been set up to support her four children.

The gunman's sister, Magdalena Oksińska, 21, was a student at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts. Neighbours in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski described her as a very talented girl and a good student and beautiful painter. Krakow Academy of Fine Arts professor Andrzej Bednarczyk said that nothing would be the same again. Her parents were not named by authorities, though Polish media reported that her father was 53 and her mother 52.

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Two police officers, Artur Morański and Jakub 'Kuba' Kulik, stopped the gunman and remain in hospital. Authorities described their actions as heroic. Mr Morański regained consciousness from a coma on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, Mayor of Muszyna Jan Golba said Mr Morański's first words after waking were to ask whether Kuba was alive, adding that Kuba is his partner in action.

Impact on Krakow and Next Steps

The shooting has left families in Poland, Britain and Austria grieving, while the wounded remain in hospital in several countries. Krakow's Main Market Square, one of the city's best-known landmarks, has become the site of a makeshift memorial where people have been paying their respects. The Chodzież concert on Thursday and the fundraiser for Izabela Woźna's children are the immediate community responses announced so far.

Investigators are continuing to examine the events that led to the attack and the deaths at the Oksiński family home. The family's two cats were also found dead in their home. Harry Marchant remains in hospital in a stable condition, and the two police officers who confronted the gunman are still receiving treatment in hospital.