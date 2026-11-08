Krakow Mass Shooting Leaves Six Dead and 15 Wounded in Main Square

A suspected gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle killed six people in Krakow's historic main square, Poland, before a police officer shot him at close range.

A deadly mass shooting in the historic Main Square of Krakow, Poland, left six people dead and 15 wounded, according to Tomasz Waszczuk of the district prosecutor's office in the city. The suspected attack took place at about 3pm local time when the alleged assailant drove up in a black Subaru and fired at a tram, pedestrians and two horses with an AR-15-style assault rifle. Among the witnesses was Australian student Luca Nava, who was exploring the square with his roommate Taylor Dorfmeister.

Polish authorities identified the suspect locally as Michal O, a 25-year-old Polish citizen who is believed to be a cadet at a military school about 80 miles from Krakow. He survived and is being treated in hospital after a police officer approached his car and shot him at point-blank range. The officer was also wounded and collapsed from his own injuries.

Also read Shooting in Krakow Leaves Five Dead and Dozen Wounded

How the Krakow Shooting Unfolded in the Square

The shooting began in the crowded market area, where four women and two men died before the rampage was halted. Police later found the bodies of the suspect's parents and sister at his home, according to the reporting on the investigation. Harrowing video footage from the square showed women sobbing beside the bodies of the dead while blood pooled on the paving around them.

Other footage shared on social media, which has not been verified, showed CPR being performed on unconscious casualties as more police arrived at the scene. Traditional horse-drawn carriages, popular with tourists, were seen passing through or parked near the square during the attack. A man was also seen taking cover inside one of the many restaurants and cafes on the square.

Advertisement

Luca Nava told Nine's Weekend Today that he and Taylor Dorfmeister heard what they first thought were fireworks or someone slamming something. Nava said that they then ran down the street after the gunshots kept going. He described the moment as so unexpected that neither of them immediately realised they were gunshots.

Police Response and Statements From Officials

Poland's interior minister said the suspect was likely inspired by far-right ideologies and held very radical views. The minister also said that many guns were found in the car the suspect was driving. A large cache of weapons recovered from the boot of the Subaru included a DB carbine, a P99 pistol, a Glock pistol and a Chinese-made bulletproof vest.

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk praised senior constables Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański as true heroes, saying both remained in critical condition in hospital. Tusk did not specify which officer approached the gunman's car. In a separate statement, he offered his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and made an urgent appeal to politicians of all stripes not to exploit the tragedy.

The military confirmed that the suspect is not a soldier. It also said the uniform and bulletproof vests he wore were self-assembled rather than official issue. Some of the weapons are reported to belong to the suspect and others to his father, in whose name the car was registered. The suspect had no previous criminal record.

Advertisement

Tourists Affected and Next Steps in Krakow

Jonny Daniels, a London-based Holocaust education tour guide aged 40, had left the square with a group of 30 tourists, including three Britons, five minutes before the shooting began. The group was on its way to visit the Krakow ghettos, where Jews were held during the Holocaust. Daniels said that some of the group would have been shot had they stayed a bit longer.

Iwona Sitnik-Kornecka, spokeswoman for the military hospital in Krakow, said some of the victims were foreigners but did not disclose their nationalities. Several victims remain in hospital, and one policeman who was hit is understood to be fighting for his life. Tusk has said authorities will uncover all the circumstances surrounding the crime, and the investigation into the shooting is continuing.