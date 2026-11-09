Krakow Shooter Dies After Killing Six in Main Square Attack

The 25-year-old gunman who killed six people in Krakow's Main Square on Saturday has died in hospital. Police confirm the suspect, who also murdered his family, succumbed to injuries sustained during the shooting.

Polish authorities confirmed on Monday that the 25-year-old gunman responsible for the deadly shooting attack in Krakow has died in the hospital. The perpetrator, identified as a citizen from Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski in south-eastern Poland, was found dead in the medical facility early Monday morning following a massive manhunt and shootout.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday afternoon in Krakow's historic Main Square, one of Europe's largest medieval marketplaces. The suspect drove a black Subaru into the crowded pedestrian zone before opening fire with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. The attack resulted in the immediate deaths of six individuals and left sixteen others injured, creating a scene of chaos that shocked the nation.

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Core Details Of The Krakow Shooting

Malopolska Policja, the regional police force, announced the suspect's death on social media platform X on Monday morning. The statement read, 'We would like to inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died in hospital early this morning.' This confirmation closes the immediate investigation into the active shooter, though forensic and ballistic analyses will continue.

The victim count stands at six deceased persons. The victims included four women and two men. According to local officials, three of the female victims and one male victim were Polish citizens. The remaining two victims were identified as British nationals. One Briton died at the scene, while another British citizen was among the sixteen people injured in the barrage of gunfire.

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Suspect Ideology And Family Tragedy

Investigators have uncovered a deeply troubling connection between the public attack and a private massacre at the suspect's home. Authorities discovered three additional bodies at a residence in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, a city located approximately 93 miles north-east of Krakow. Police confirmed on Sunday that these remains belonged to the gunman's sister, mother, and father.

Preliminary evidence suggests these family members were shot. Poland's interior minister stated that the gunman likely operated under 'far-right ideologies' and possessed 'very radical views.' Furthermore, investigators found 'many guns' stored inside the black Subaru vehicle used during the rampage, indicating a premeditated and well-equipped assault rather than a spontaneous act.

The Shootout And Police Response

The incident concluded with a violent confrontation between the suspect and law enforcement officers. Footage captured from the scene shows an armed police officer approaching the gunman, who was lying on the ground wearing tactical gear with his rifle nearby. The officer fired six shots toward the suspect as sirens wailed in the background.

The gunman was wounded during this shootout and transported to a hospital for emergency treatment. However, the police response came at a significant cost. Senior constable Jakub Kulik confronted the armed attacker and sustained serious injuries during the exchange. He is currently fighting for his life in the hospital, prompting the local police force to launch a blood appeal to support the injured officer.

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Reactions And Ongoing Investigation

The attack has triggered an outpouring of grief and condemnation across Poland and internationally. The targeting of a public tourist hub like the Main Square highlights the vulnerability of civilian spaces to random acts of violence. Authorities are now focusing on securing the evidence collected from the vehicle and the suspect's home to build a comprehensive case file.

As the community mourns the victims, including the three British nationals and the suspect's own family members, the focus shifts to the long-term recovery of the injured survivors. The death of the perpetrator marks the end of the immediate crisis, but the emotional and legal repercussions will continue to resonate for years. The bravery of Constable Jakub Kulik is being recognized by colleagues who are rallying to support his recovery.