Krakow Shooting: 25-Year-Old Suspect Charged After Six Dead

A 25-year-old military cadet killed six people in Krakow, Poland. Police say the attacker held far-right views. Two officers remain critical after stopping the gunman.

A 25-year-old military cadet identified locally as Michal O is the primary suspect in a deadly mass shooting that unfolded at Krakow's Main Market Square. The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon and resulted in six confirmed fatalities and at least 15 injuries among civilians and police officers. Authorities have linked the suspect to Nazi ideologies and far-right extremism while confirming his status as a cadet at a military school located approximately 80 miles from the city where the violence erupted.

Krakow Shooting: Key Facts of the Attack

The incident began at approximately 3pm local time when the suspect drove a black Subaru into the historic center. He was dressed in military-style fatigues and armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle. The gunman opened fire indiscriminately at pedestrians, a passing tram, and two horses near horse-drawn carriages. The violence claimed the lives of four women and two men, including one British citizen.

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Police and emergency services responded quickly to the chaos. Footage captured a police officer approaching the suspect's vehicle despite having been shot three times earlier. The officer managed to fire up to six shots at point-blank range, neutralizing the threat before collapsing from his injuries. The suspect survived the encounter and was taken into custody while being treated in the hospital.

Suspect Profile and Weapon Cache

Marcin Kierwinski, the Interior Minister, stated on Saturday night that the attacker was fascinated by far-right ideologies and held very radical views. The suspect is a Polish citizen and a cadet at a military school situated about 80 miles from Krakow. He had no previous criminal record, according to official reports. Neighbors described him as a polite, quiet individual who showed no signs of aggression prior to the incident.

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Security services raided the suspect's home in south-eastern Poland, where police found his parents and sister dead. A large cache of weapons was discovered in the trunk of the black Subaru. This arsenal included a DB carbine, a P99 pistol, a Glock pistol, and a Chinese-made bulletproof vest. Some of these weapons belonged to the suspect, while others were registered to his father.

Officer Injuries and Political Response

Two senior constables, Jakub Kulik and Artur Moranski, sustained critical injuries while attempting to stop the gunman. Both officers underwent emergency surgery and remain in very critical condition. Police Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised them as true heroes for risking their own lives. Another police officer and several other victims were also shot and are fighting for their life or recovering in hospitals.

Donald Tusk offered his deepest condolences to the families of the six victims. He issued an urgent appeal to all politicians to refrain from exploiting the tragedy. The government pledged to uncover all circumstances surrounding the crime. The prosecutor's office confirmed that the attacker opened fire on random people in a crowded public space.

Impact on Community and Tourists

The attack caused widespread shock among residents who described the suspect as an ordinary guy who kept to himself. Jonny Daniels, a London-based Holocaust education tour guide, survived by chance. He had left the square with a group of thirty tourists five minutes before the shooting began. They were on their way to visit the Krakow ghettos when the gunfire started.

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Mr. Daniels noted that his group was very lucky to have departed just moments earlier. He stated that if they had stayed, some of them definitely would have been shot. The scene was described as harrowing, with blood pooling on the paving stones and women sobbing beside the bodies. Broken glass littered the floors of nearby shops as police and fire services secured the area for investigation.