A young girl miraculously survived the Krakow shooting by Michał Oksiński, who killed six including family. Detailed account of the event, victims, and heroic police response.

Michał Oksiński opened fire in Krakow's Main Market Square on November 7, killing six people and wounding fifteen others in a rampage that shocked the nation. The attack began with the 24-year-old shooting his family before driving into the historic center of the city.

Survivor Escape and Gunman Actions

Video footage captured by bystanders shows panicked pedestrians fleeing for cover in shops and doorways as bullets struck the pavement. A young girl, separated from her parents during the chaos, was seen standing alone in the street as the gunman's vehicle passed nearby. Oksiński fired two shots that hit the wall directly behind the child, narrowly missing her life. She was then observed desperately attempting to force open a locked door until an adult returned to the street and carried her to safety.

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Victim Identification and International Impact

The tragedy claimed the lives of four women and two men, including several foreign nationals who were visiting the Polish city. James Thomas Campbell, a DJ from Ayrshire in Scotland, was among the deceased, with Police Scotland's Counter Terrorism Policing unit confirming the death. Detective Chief Inspector David McAlinden stated that formal identification was pending while specialist family liaison officers supported his relatives in Scotland.

Hospital treatment was required for seventeen-year-old Harry Marchant from York, who suffered a gunshot wound during the incident. His family issued a statement through North Yorkshire Police confirming his stable condition while requesting privacy during his recovery. The appeal to repatriate the teenager to his hometown highlighted the international reach of the violence.

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Family Tragedy and Suspect Background

Authorities discovered the bodies of Oksiński's parents and sister at their home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a town on the outskirts of Krakow. The victims, aged 53 and 52, along with their 21-year-old daughter Magdalena Oksińska, had gunshot wounds to the head. Magdalena was a student at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts, described by Professor Andrzej Bednarczyk as a talented painter whose life was cut short.

Neighbours and university colleagues remembered Magdalena as a sensitive, hard-working, and modest artist who had exhibited her work locally. The family's two cats were also found dead in the residence. Oksiński, believed to be inspired by far-right ideologies, was dressed in military-style fatigues and body armor when he committed the acts.

Police Heroism and Official Response

Polish policemen Artur Morański and Jakub Kulik were severely injured while engaging the attacker but survived to be hailed as heroes. Footage shows the officers exiting their vehicle and exchanging fire with Oksiński near the square. Both officers fell after being shot, but Morański managed to hobble over to the collapsed gunman and fire additional shots before collapsing himself.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised the officers for disregarding the risk to their own lives to save others. Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek added that their rapid response prevented further casualties. Oksiński died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital, concluding the day's horrific events.