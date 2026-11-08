Krakow Shooting: Heroes Stop Polish Gunman Killing 9

Two wounded Polish officers stopped a far-right gunman in Krakow who killed nine people, including his family. The attacker used an AR-15 rifle at Main Market Square in a terrorist act that shocked the nation.

Two heroic police officers, Jakub Kulik and Artur Moranski, stopped a mass shooting in Krakow that left nine people dead and fifteen others injured on Saturday afternoon. The attacker, identified as Michal O, drove a black Subaru into the city's historic Main Market Square around 3pm local time before opening fire with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. The devastating incident occurred in one of Europe's largest medieval squares, creating chaos among tourists and locals during the busy afternoon hours.

The Shooting Mechanism and Timeline

Michal O, a 25-year-old Polish citizen from Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, arrived at the square dressed in military-style green fatigues, a helmet, and body armour. He exited his vehicle and began randomly firing at pedestrians, killing four women and two men in the immediate vicinity. The violence quickly escalated as the suspect moved through the crowd, causing widespread panic and resulting in multiple casualties across the historic district.

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The attack resulted in a total of nine deaths, including three of the suspect's own relatives. Polish police commander Marek Boron confirmed that the bodies of Michal O's parents and sister were discovered at his home after the rampage. This familial connection suggests the gunman had murdered his family before leaving for the city center, indicating a premeditated and deeply personal motive preceding the public violence.

Officer Heroism and Tactical Response

Senior constables Jakub Kulik and Artur Moranski arrived at the scene and engaged the gunman in a dangerous shootout. Newly emerged footage captures the precise moment both officers exited their vehicle to confront the armed attacker near the square. The confrontation was brutal, with both officers sustaining severe gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire.

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Despite being shot and falling to the ground, one officer managed to struggle back to his feet. He hobbled toward the collapsing gunman and fired additional shots to neutralize the threat. This act of extreme bravery ensured the attack ended, although both Kulik and Moranski were hospitalized in critical condition before stabilizing. Their actions prevented further loss of life in the crowded tourist area.

Political Reaction and Ideological Motives

Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the event as a truly exceptional tragedy for Poland. The interior minister stated that Michal O was likely inspired by far-right ideologies and held very radical views. Authorities found many guns in the suspect's vehicle, highlighting the severe danger he posed to the public.

Poland's National Prosecutor's Office officially opened an investigation on Sunday. The inquiry focuses on the killing of six people using a firearm and the attempted murder of many others, including the police officers. This act is being treated as a terrorist offence due to the intent and scale of the violence against civilians in a public space.

Stakeholder Positions and Club Denials

Michal O was a member of the Świt Starachowice sports shooting club, which confirmed he had visited the range twice this year. A spokesperson for the club emphasized that the suspect never received training in dynamic, tactical, or combat shooting. They stated that his activities were strictly limited to static sport shooting and that he exhibited no concerning behavior prior to the attack.

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The club expressed deep regret for the incident and offered condolences to the families of the victims. They confirmed they are cooperating fully with the authorities, providing all necessary materials and information for the ongoing investigation. This cooperation aims to clarify how the suspect obtained the weapons and the extent of his preparations.

Real-World Impact and Future Procedures

Poland's defence minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, denied reports that the gunman was an active soldier. He characterized the shooting as a terror attack and called for national unity in the wake of the tragedy. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about gun control and the monitoring of individuals with extreme views in Poland.

Emergency personnel worked extensively at the site, treating the fifteen injured individuals, including two police officers who underwent surgery. One officer was reported to have been shot three times. The scene remains cordoned off as police examine the vehicle and collect evidence from the Main Market Square.

The aftermath of the shooting has left the community in shock. Broken glass litters the floor near shops, and the atmosphere in Krakow remains somber. As the investigation continues, authorities are determined to uncover the full extent of the suspect's motives and networks to prevent similar tragedies in the future.