Krakow Shooting Victims Identified as Polish Authorities Investigate Massacre

Polish police have identified victims of the Krakow mass shooting, including artist Izabela Woźna and British national. Authorities confirm gunman Michał Oksiński killed his family before the attack on the Main Market square.

Polish authorities have confirmed the identities of several victims following the deadly mass shooting in the central city of Krakow. The attack, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in the deaths of six individuals and left fifteen others wounded. The perpetrator, identified as 24-year-old Michał Oksiński, drove his vehicle into the historic Main Market square before opening fire on civilians and pedestrians in the busy area.

Victim Identification and Tributes

Among those killed is Izabela Woźna, a 53-year-old visual artist from the town of Chodzież. She is survived by her four children and was scheduled to open an art exhibition in Krakow later in the week. Her work had previously been exhibited across Europe, and local officials have described her as a woman who derived great satisfaction from her craft. Mayor Jacek Gursz of Chodzież expressed deep sadness at the loss, noting that she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

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The community of Chodzież has organized a memorial concert for Thursday to honor Ms. Woźna. Additionally, a fundraiser has been established to support her children following the tragedy. Mayor Gursz emphasized that her passing deeply affects the residents who knew her, citing her active presence in the lives of others and her personal dreams.

Family Tragedy in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski

Investigations revealed a harrowing prelude to the public shooting, with authorities discovering the bodies of Michał Oksiński's family at their home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. The bodies of his parents and his 21-year-old sister, Magdalena Oksińska, were found in their beds. Each victim had suffered two gunshot wounds to the head. The family's two cats were also found deceased at the scene.

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Magdalena Oksińska was a student at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts and was described by neighbors as a talented and hard-working painter. Professor Andrzej Bednarczyk of the academy paid tribute to her, stating that nothing would be the same again after her loss. Local reports indicate her father was 53 and her mother was 52 years old.

International Victims and Injuries

The attack claimed the life of a 32-year-old British national, confirmed by the British Embassy in Poland. An Austrian woman was also among the deceased. The list of wounded individuals includes citizens from Britain, Portugal, Russia, Germany, and Austria. The incident has drawn international attention due to the diverse nationalities of those harmed in the center of the historic city.

Police Intervention and Aftermath

Police officers Artur Morański and Jakub Kulik played a pivotal role in stopping the attacker. Footage shows the officers exiting their vehicle and engaging the gunman as he exited his car near the square. Both officers were shot during the confrontation but managed to continue the fight. Officer Morański, who was initially shot, recovered from a coma and asked about his partner's safety upon waking.

Officer Kulik also fell but the situation was resolved when Officer Morański, despite being injured, stumbled to his feet to continue firing at the suspect. The gunman, who had been in critical condition, died in the hospital on Monday morning. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised the officers' bravery, stating that their actions likely saved many lives and restored faith in humanity.