Kremlin Threatens Catastrophic Nuclear Strikes as Ukraine Hits Moscow Oil Refinery Again

Russian officials, led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have issued dire warnings of nuclear retaliation following Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow's oil infrastructure. Amid battlefield losses and escalating rhetoric from Putin's allies, the Kremlin threatens massive strikes and hints at using atomic weapons to end the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin issued a stark warning today, threatening nuclear strikes with catastrophic consequences should the West fail to submit to Vladimir Putin's demands regarding Ukraine .

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a key diplomat for the Putin regime, delivered this aggressive message as Russian forces face increasing pressure on the battlefield. This military setback was highlighted by a successful Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow's primary oil refinery, an operation that created apocalyptic scenes with massive plumes of black smoke over the capital.

Lavrov claimed that Russia is under an unprecedented threat from Western nations, suggesting the current tensions could uncontrollably escalate into a nuclear Third World War. He stated, "This state of affairs poses serious threats to global security. A direct confrontation between Nato and Russia could rapidly escalate into an exchange of nuclear strikes, with catastrophic consequences.

" He directed criticism toward Europe, including Britain, accusing them of pursuing an expansionist dream to absorb Ukraine and Moldova and influence Armenia, a comment likely referencing France's offers of nuclear protection to European allies. Lavrov complained about NATO's eastward expansion, specifically mentioning the accession of Finland and Sweden, and framed Ukraine as a future "striking fist" of a European military force potentially independent of the United States and NATO itself.

The attack on the refinery was described as a humiliation, and Lavrov warned that Putin would exact "massive" revenge. He declared that following "yet another Kyiv terrorist attack," Russia would now conduct "massive group strikes on a regular basis against targets whose condition directly affects Ukraine's combat readiness," claiming this is a directive from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Amid military losses, with Russian forces ceding 40 square miles of territory in March and suffering repeated strikes on their oil infrastructure, other prominent Putin supporters are escalating their rhetoric, calling for the use of nuclear or overwhelming force. Sergei Karaganov, a well-known ideologue often called 'Professor Doomsday,' openly advocated for a nuclear strike against the West, not Ukraine. He stated, "We might have to, God forbid, launch a nuclear strike against the West.

I advocate this in order to prevent and end this terrible war that the West has imposed on us.

" Karaganov further claimed the world is already sliding toward a global conflict, arguing that restoring fear of nuclear weapons is necessary to end the war. Ultranationalist media owner Konstantinos Malofeev questioned what further events are needed before Russia fights "for real," demanding why Russia isn't using its nuclear arsenal.

Pro-Putin MP and former commander Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev called for merciless attacks to destroy enemy leadership, command posts, and industry, and to occupy cities, suggesting this would prevent further attacks like the one on the Moscow refinery. Former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin added to the bellicose tone, stating Russia simply needs to "give the enemy a decisive slap in the face.

" These threats follow a major Ukrainian drone offensive on Moscow. Dozens of drones targeted the city, striking the oil refinery for the second time within a week. This represented Ukraine's largest drone assault on Moscow in years, igniting fires and leading to evacuations at the city's main airport. Video footage captured the drone impact, showing a massive fireball and debris scattering.

Moscow residents reported black rain following the attack, though city authorities denied this occurrence





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Ukraine Nuclear Threats Drone Attack Kremlin Lavrov Moscow Oil Refinery NATO War Escalation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Moscow blanketed in smoke after Ukraine launches biggest attack on Russia yetMoscow residents were forced to cower in underground car parks amid the Ukrainian onslaught.

Read more »

Moment Russian oil refinery roof blown off as Ukraine batters Moscow with major drone strikeThe scale of long range-attack caught Moscow by surprise

Read more »

UK sending 150,000 more drones to Ukraine after strikes wreak havoc on MoscowBritain will send Ukraine 150,000 more drones to defend itself after dozens managed to cause carnage in Moscow.

Read more »

Drone Attack on Belarusian Bus Kills One, Injures EightUkraine accused Russia of a cynical provocation after a drone strike on a bus carrying young footballers in Belarus killed one woman and injured eight. Belarusian President Lukashenko demanded answers from Ukraine while suggesting the drone was of Ukrainian origin. Russia opened a terror investigation blaming Ukraine, which denied the claim as a Kremlin provocation.

Read more »