Gennady Zyuganov, leader of the Communist Party, delivers a stark warning to Vladimir Putin, citing regional tensions, a deteriorating economy, and government inaction as potential catalysts for unrest and a possible overthrow of his leadership. Concerns are raised about economic manipulation and the unsustainable costs of the war in Ukraine.

A seasoned figure within the Kremlin has issued a grave warning to Vladimir Putin , suggesting his leadership is increasingly vulnerable to overthrow amidst escalating regional tensions and a weakening Russia n economy.

Gennady Zyuganov, the leader of Russia's Communist Party, voiced these concerns during a parliamentary address, criticizing the government's apparent preference for heeding the opinions of 'influencers from Monaco' over the genuine needs of its own populace. Zyuganov specifically referenced Victoria Bonja, a Russian blogger based in Monaco, who recently gained prominence for her outspoken criticism of Russia's internet restrictions.

Bonja also highlighted the detrimental impact of the four-year conflict in Ukraine, citing rising food costs, increased taxation, and pervasive inflation as key issues affecting Russian citizens. Zyuganov emphasized that these problems have been consistently raised within parliament, yet the government remains unresponsive. Despite his party's historical roots as the successor to the Soviet Communist Party, Zyuganov's Communist Party has largely supported Putin and his policies, offering measured critique of the ruling United Russia party.

However, his recent warning carries significant weight, urgently calling for the immediate adoption of new policies to avert an economic collapse reminiscent of the 1917 revolution. He predicted such a collapse would trigger widespread chaos and mass unrest throughout the country. Notably, Zyuganov carefully avoided directly blaming Putin, instead directing his criticism towards the government, the central bank, and the United Russia party, whose public approval ratings are reportedly declining according to state-sponsored polls.

He stated a commitment to supporting Putin's overall strategy, but lamented the government's failure to listen to constructive feedback. Public trust in Putin is demonstrably waning, with a recent poll conducted by the Kremlin-affiliated FOM institute revealing only 71% of Russians express confidence in their president – the lowest level in seven years.

Simultaneously, internal dissent is being aggressively suppressed, with individuals voicing opposition to Putin and the war in Ukraine facing imprisonment and severe restrictions on public expression, including protests against internet censorship. Putin, who has held power as either president or prime minister since 1999, has consistently promised stability and warned against the dangers of revolution.

However, even he has acknowledged that Russia's economic performance is falling short of expectations. While the conflict in the Middle East initially led to increased oil revenues, Putin admitted this boost would be temporary. Recent data indicates a contraction in Russia's GDP, with a 1.8% decline recorded in January and February. Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the Russian central bank, has further cautioned that 'external conditions are now getting worse on an almost constant basis' for both exports and imports.

Thomas Nilson, the head of Sweden's Military Intelligence and Security Service, predicts Russia will struggle to sustain its war effort in Ukraine, leading to a 'financial disaster'. He describes Russia as 'living on borrowed time', outlining two possible scenarios: 'Prolonged decline or a shock'. Nilson points out the unsustainable nature of producing war materials that are subsequently destroyed, noting the economic strain is extending to Russia's defense sector.

He also suggests Russia is manipulating economic data to present a more favorable image to Ukraine's allies, despite being on the verge of a financial crisis. Nilson believes the true economic situation is even worse than officially reported, with the central bank downplaying inflation, potentially shielding Putin from the full extent of the crisis.

The situation is exacerbated by reduced oil output in April, resulting from Ukrainian drone attacks on ports and refineries, and the cessation of crude supplies via the remaining Russian oil pipeline to Europe. This has led to the sharpest monthly decline in Russian oil production in six years, potentially reaching 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day





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